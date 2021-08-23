Cancel
Tennis

Tennis-Kyrgios pulls out of U.S. Open tune-up event with knee pain

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Australian Nick Kyrgios pulled out of his first-round match with Britain’s Andy Murray at the Winston-Salem Open on Sunday due to knee pain but the 26-year-old is confident he will be fit for next week’s U.S. Open Grand Slam. Kyrgios withdrew from the ATP 250 event in North...

