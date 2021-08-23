Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

15 Rarest and Most Valuable SNES Games

By Matthew Byrd
Den of Geek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many of those who grew up with the Super Nintendo (arguably Nintendo’s greatest console) wouldn’t trade their memories of it away for anything, the 30 years since the console’s North American release have made it clear that the value of its incredible library of games goes well beyond nostalgia.

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Game Console#Console Games#Nintendo Life#Nintendo Nes#The Super Nintendo#North American#Snes#Rpg#Mega Man#X3#Nintendo Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Just Made a Popular Nintendo GameCube Game Free

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S can now download a popular Nintendo GameCube game, for free, with no strings attached. In addition to the Xbox Games With Gold lineup for August -- which includes Yooka-Laylee, Lost Planet 3, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, and Darksiders III -- all Xbox Live Gold subscribers can now download, for a limited time, Ikaruga. According to Twitter account Wario64, subscribers will need an Argentina regional account (which costs nothing) to grab this freebie, but others are reporting they've been able to download the game for free without meeting this requirement. Whatever the case, it's free, but it may make you jump over some hurdles in the process.
Video GamesDigital Trends

This ridiculously cool arcade machine is super cheap today

It’s a great time to be alive for gamers, with the likes of PlayStation deals and Nintendo Switch deals offering consoles and games for novice players, hardcore veterans, and everyone in between. However, gaming deals also include retro gaming devices like the Arcade1Up PartyCade, which is available from QVC with a $90 discount that lowers the portable arcade machine’s price to $210 from its original price of $300.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

A rare copy of Super Mario Bros. once again breaks the sales price record in video games to continue the explosion of retro

A factory sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. has sold for a record $ 2 million, thus becoming the most valuable video game collectible … for now. The Rally Collectibles website has announced the sale via Twitter, as reported Polygon, Y the $ 2 million figure now becomes the highest price paid for a video game in the history of the industry. However, this sale did not come at the typical auction: the anonymous buyer essentially bought the game from shareholders.
BusinessGamespot

NES And SNES Console Designer Lance Barr Leaves Nintendo After 39 Years

After almost 39 years at Nintendo, Lance Barr, designer of the US versions of the NES and SNES consoles, has announced his departure from the company. Barr joined Nintendo in 1982 as its design and brand director, and as pointed out by Nintendo Life, his first job was to design arcade cabinets for the US market. A few years later in 1985, Nintendo would launch its Famicom home console in North America, which featured a new design that Barr had been working on since 1983. Originally envisioned as a wireless and modular system, these functions were eventually scaled back to reduce costs.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

The ten rarest Fortnite skins

Even though Fortnite is a free-to-play game, gamers still spend a lot of money on in-game cosmetics. Players often use skins and accessories to show off their particular style and flair, a bit like being Cristiano Ronaldo when playing a virtual sports game. A small number of Fortnite’s hundreds of skins are either rare or expensive. Many of these skins were cross-promotional exclusives, were only available for a limited time in the Epic Games Store, or were disliked on their initial release and were never re-listed.
Video GamesNME

Xbox says Game Pass will not be on other consoles for the foreseeable

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has said in a recent interview that Xbox Game Pass won’t be coming to other consoles in the near future. In a GamesRadar interview, Spencer was asked about the potential of Game Pass on Nintendo Switch, and he replied: “We have no plans to bring it to any other kind of closed platforms right now, mainly because those closed platforms don’t want something like Game Pass.”
Video GamesComicBook

New Nerf Video Game Announced

GameMill Entertainment has announced Nerf: Legends, a brand-new first-person shooter game based on Hasbro's beloved franchise. Set to release in October 2021, the game will offer a single-player campaign, as well as online multiplayer modes. Multiplayer will feature a 4v4 mode, as well as an eight-player free-for-all. The game will seemingly use the Nerf license to great effect, offering 15 different blasters. These include options from the company's Mega, Ultra, and Elite lines, as well as "new releases from 2021." Players will also be able to customize their own characters, while the game's blasters can be altered with different skins and "upgradeable perks."
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

The Super Mario movie could revive a 36-year-old Nintendo character

Illumination’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie could reintroduce a 36-year-old character from one of the Nintendo mascot’s very first games, it’s been claimed. That’s according to comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco, who appeared on the Bertcast podcast this weekend and claimed that he has a voiceacting role in the animated movie.
MLBculturedvultures.com

10 Most Forgotten PS4 Games

Considering that it’s played host to about fifty FIFA and Call of Duty games, has seen a couple of revisions, and also came out the same year that Margaret Thatcher died, it shouldn’t be a surprise that some games on Sony’s PlayStation 4 have just been forgotten over the years.
Video GamesComicBook

GTA 5 Fan Creates Incredible 3D Printing of the Game's Map

Since the game's release back in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V players have spent a lot of time in San Andreas, including Dom Riccobene. According to Kotaku, the product designer spent hundreds of hours in the game collecting data, which he then used to 3D print an incredible map of the game's fictional location. In total, Riccobene estimates that he spent about 400 hours on the project, but the results were worth it. Riccobene told Kotaku it was "the most enjoyable and technically challenging project I’ve ever worked on." It wasn't just enjoyable for him, though. A video of his creation has gone viral on Twitter, resulting in thousands of likes and retweets.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Goombas Literally Attacks Causing Super Nintendo World Ride To Shutdown

One of the more recognizable enemies in Mario is the dreaded Goombas. While easily avoided or defeated, the enemy continues to find its way in Mario games. Recently, Nintendo has been celebrating the grand opening of Super Nintendo World. Established in Universal Studios, the first park was built in Japan. Still, other iterations are coming to different marketplaces around the world. While some of us may never get a chance to visit the Japanese theme park, we have countless videos online to showcase the experience guests will have. Of course, as you can guess, there are plenty of Goombas around the area.
Video GamesNME

‘Splitgate’ beta is already one of the most-played Steam games

After a name change, a new beta and popularity with streamers, Splitgate has soared up the Steam ranks for highest concurrent players on the platform over the weekend. Despite launching back in 2019, Splitgate has caught the interest of a much larger playerbase and now sits as one of the most-played Steam games today.
Video GamesGamespot

New World Was Steam's Best-Selling Game Last Week

New World MMO dominated the Steam best-seller charts last week, leading the way for the Amazon project after the company had suffered repeated failures with other online games. Taking both the first and second place slots, New World beat The Ascent, Tribes of Midgard, and other games to the top of the charts.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Nintendo Switch breaks records in Japan: it took the 30 best-selling games of the week

The dominance condition of Nintendo Switch in Japan reaches a new milestone that we haven’t seen since November 1988: The 30 best-selling video games in physical format last week were from a single platform, Nintendo Switch. Following the position of Famicom in the market, emperor of the Japanese market during its glory years, the Joy-Con machine is known to be ahead of its competitors on a much larger scale than what we saw in previous generations.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Losing One of the Best Games of All Time Today

Xbox Game Pass has a really impressive library, but one of the indisputable greatest games of all-time will be leaving the service later today: Final Fantasy VII. The game's departure might be disheartening for some Game Pass subscribers, but it will still be available for purchase on the Microsoft Store. Final Fantasy VII is still on the service as of this writing, and those in the middle of playing it will be happy to know the Microsoft Store has a 20% off discount for the game for Game Pass subscribers. That should ease the pain a little bit, and it's still worth every penny!

Comments / 0

Community Policy