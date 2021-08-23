Talking Tactics: What the data reveals about Sunderland’s win over Wimbledon

The lads once again lined up in the tried and tested 4-2-3-1 formation, but with two enforced changes after the Burton defeat in midweek. Anthony Patterson made his league debut after regular first choice Lee Burge was injured in the warm-up, while lack of fitness ruled out Dennis Cirkin. As a result, Dan Neil moved to left-back, Elliot Embleton into a deeper role in the pivot and Alex Pritchard made his first start playing as a 10.