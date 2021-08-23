Qantas Launches ‘Mega Prize’ Raffle With Free Flights and Hotel Stays For Fully Vaccinated Frequent Flyers

There is no doubt that the ongoing Covid-19 complication caused disruptions and turmoil for the airlines. In addition, the virus forced several major airlines and national governments to come together on a consensus, for determining when it was safe to reopen borders and support flight resumptions to facilitate economic recovery. Key markets for leisure travel and tourism such as Europe and North America reopened, following a high level of vaccinations enough to perforate strategic destinations. The current, immense encouragement for vaccinations shows promises for border reopenings and international travel, especially for Australia which currently remains closed. As a result, the Australian flag carrier recently defined its plans to prepare for restarting international flights under the right circumstances.