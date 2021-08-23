Letter: We are the actual experiment

I have to respond to the newspaper article dated 8/12/21: "City Reports 334 Additional COVID-19 cases; Largest Increase Since December." My stance on COVID-19 is that I know it is real and I know some people die from it. However, I refuse to ignore questions I have about COVID-19 "Reports." How much does any City receive from our government for COVID-19 case numbers? Do all cities use all COVID-19 funds only for COVID-19? I believe that some reports, not all, are scare tactics to receive COVID-19 monies. I am only one voice and I am sick and tired of COVID-19 ruling my life, my family, my church and my country. I have had enough of this nonsense from my government leaders trying to take me back to that terrible straightjacket lifestyle we had when COVID-19 hit our country and the world. America has moved forward. "I" will keep moving forward. I will take my business elsewhere if any business tells me I have to wear a mask again! The only exception for me wearing a mask is if I am required by medical facilities & nursing homes. I am not getting the shot. I don't care if haters hate me. Others can do whatever they want with their choices. I love my country. I don't trust my government like I use to. I respect all presidents who are elected because they are my president. However, I don't trust the president and his administration we have now.