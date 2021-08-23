Letter: We are the actual experiment
Much of our mainstream, Orwellian media would have us believe that the more than 4,000 reported serious injuries that have resulted from receiving the COVID jab is comparatively low, considering the millions that have been vaccinated. But a study conducted by Harvard University found that less than 1% of people with serious side-effects report it to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). If Harvard’s study is correct, and the Department of Health and Human Services agrees, then the number of serious injuries from the COVID injections would be at least 400,000, including cases like the young mother of three from Nashville, who was paralyzed after receiving the vaccine. Her doctors don’t know if she’ll ever walk again.www.northcoastcitizen.com
