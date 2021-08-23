Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Letter: We are the actual experiment

By Covid-19
northcoastcitizen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch of our mainstream, Orwellian media would have us believe that the more than 4,000 reported serious injuries that have resulted from receiving the COVID jab is comparatively low, considering the millions that have been vaccinated. But a study conducted by Harvard University found that less than 1% of people with serious side-effects report it to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). If Harvard’s study is correct, and the Department of Health and Human Services agrees, then the number of serious injuries from the COVID injections would be at least 400,000, including cases like the young mother of three from Nashville, who was paralyzed after receiving the vaccine. Her doctors don’t know if she’ll ever walk again.

www.northcoastcitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Harvard University#Vaers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Amarillo, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Letter: We must move forward

I have to respond to the newspaper article dated 8/12/21: "City Reports 334 Additional COVID-19 cases; Largest Increase Since December." My stance on COVID-19 is that I know it is real and I know some people die from it. However, I refuse to ignore questions I have about COVID-19 "Reports." How much does any City receive from our government for COVID-19 case numbers? Do all cities use all COVID-19 funds only for COVID-19? I believe that some reports, not all, are scare tactics to receive COVID-19 monies. I am only one voice and I am sick and tired of COVID-19 ruling my life, my family, my church and my country. I have had enough of this nonsense from my government leaders trying to take me back to that terrible straightjacket lifestyle we had when COVID-19 hit our country and the world. America has moved forward. "I" will keep moving forward. I will take my business elsewhere if any business tells me I have to wear a mask again! The only exception for me wearing a mask is if I am required by medical facilities & nursing homes. I am not getting the shot. I don't care if haters hate me. Others can do whatever they want with their choices. I love my country. I don't trust my government like I use to. I respect all presidents who are elected because they are my president. However, I don't trust the president and his administration we have now.
Mclean County, ILPantagraph

LETTER: McLean County, we can do better

As our county has been dealing with an increase in COVID cases again, our health professionals and community leaders have been trying to increase the vaccination rate and encourage safety measures to allow our students to get back to school. News of vaccination rates in our county has been concerning. I just opened my Friday Pantagraph to page C2 to see the picture of a little boy in California getting off the bus for his first day of kindergarten. The headline with the picture says "Fauci: Expect more sick kids." We want all of our children to experience the joy of learning in a classroom, and our families to know it is safe for their children to be in school.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter to the editor: We’re your therapists and we’re tired

–Pandemic stress is hitting us all. Maybe a mental health counselor can help? Well, they’re all full. I’ve had 19 requests this week for new clients. No problem – my first opening is in January 2022. The last year and a half has been the busiest of my 25 year career in the mental health field as a clinical psychologist. I have never seen this level of stress, anxiety, depression, and trauma in our community. COVID was the final straw, but my clients began the pandemic already battered by the weakened economy, discrimination, and torn community ties due to years of divisive politics, misinformation, and distrust. Not surprisingly, your therapist is tired. We’re a small group of therapists in this county, but it’s a nationwide problem. There just aren’t enough counselors to help you. And we have lives too – kids struggling with going back to school, ill family members, spouses who lose their jobs.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

43 Fully Vaccinated Texans Die Of COVID-19, Mostly White Men

About 43 fully vaccinated people from Texas have died of COVID-19, according to the state's Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Between the dates Feb. 8 and July 14 of this year, the health department reported that 43 people who contracted the coronavirus have died despite being fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.
Public Healthneusenews.com

Letter to the editor: We have freedom, but also great responsibility

A virus is ravaging our country and our world. In spite of the overwhelming evidence that masks and vaccines work to limit sickness and death, there are people who endanger themselves and others, claiming rights under the banner of personal freedom. The U.S. Constitution, does not grant us so much personal freedom that we can disregard the rights and wellbeing of those around us.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthIndependent

Letter to the editor: We need innovation more than ever

Being a new mom of two and working in the medical field during the times of COVID-19 was a true test. I witnessed so many of our patients and staff struggle with the uncertainty of COVID-19 in an already high-stress environment. The tough year and a half dealing with COVID-19...
International Business Times

8,900 May Have Received Fake COVID-19 Vaccines, Injected With Saline Instead

Nearly 9,000 people in Germany may need to be vaccinated again after a nurse swapped out COVID-19 vaccines for a saline solution. The German nurse is currently being investigated after she admitted to replacing doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for a saltwater solution to cover up dropping a vial.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 8 Words Every American Should Hear

With 90 million Americans still not vaccinated, and even vaccinated passing the virus to others, an alarming fact has arisen: You could unwittingly pass the COVID Delta variant on to an unvaccinated kid. Because more and more of them are getting sick. That's one warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who spoke with CNBC's Closing Bell about the rise in hospitalizations, when you should get your booster and when this new surge might peak. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Tennessee Statewjhl.com

Tennessee hospital seeing COVID-19 patients decline faster than earlier in pandemic

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rutherford County are prompting leaders to develop contingency plans for a worst-case scenario. “For the immediate future, my focus is preparing for the worst,” said Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital Chief of Staff Dr. David Sellers. “I’m preparing for more numbers to come in, preparing for maybe some of my physicians going down with this illness as well, since we’re exposed to it all the time. I mean, that’s just a reality that can happen.”
Public Healthdeseret.com

Doctor reveals ‘terrifying’ reality of pregnant women with COVID-19

Dr. Akila Subramaniam, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, said she has never seen anything like what’s she has seen recently with pregnant women in the ICU because of COVID-19. Subramaniam told The Daily Beast that her hospital admitted more than 39 pregnant women with...
Public HealthFast Company

COVID-19 transmission map: Only 12 states aren’t at the CDC’s highest threat level

If you’re wondering how different states are faring with the level of community transmission of COVID-19, the answer isn’t great for all of them. The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, which covers the most recent seven days ending August 8, shows that 38 out of the 50 states are at the highest alert level the CDC designates (“high”). Only 12 states come in below the highest level, but they aren’t doing much better. All 12 states are in the second-highest alert level (“substantial”).

Comments / 0

Community Policy