Coalition Fighter Shoots Down UAS In Northeast Syria

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA coalition aircraft shot down an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) with an air-to-air missile near a U.S. military base in eastern Syria on Aug. 21, U.S. Central Command told Aviation Week. “The UAS was deemed a threat and self-defense measures were taken,” a Central Command spokesman told Aviation... Coalition Fighter...

