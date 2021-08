Waymo is ready to offer rides to the public in self-driving Jaguar I-Pace electric cars, the company announced Tuesday in a blog post. The vehicles will operate in San Francisco as part of what Waymo calls its Trusted Tester program. Riders will be able to hail an I-Pace using the Waymo One app and will be asked share feedback about the experience, the company said. Waymo also confirmed that an "autonomous specialist" will be onboard for each ride.