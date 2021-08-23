Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

All about Henri as storm wanes, plods through US Northeast

By MALLIKA SEN
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04szuD_0bZxCeDA00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Henri — once a hurricane, then a tropical storm — is now a tropical depression. The storm crawled deeper inland on Monday, with forecasters saying its remnants have turned eastward and are heading back over New England on its return to the Atlantic Ocean.

What to know about the storm as it winds down:

IS HENRI STILL A HURRICANE?

No. The National Hurricane Center downgraded it to a tropical storm early Sunday and then to a tropical depression later in the day. It weakened as it made landfall in Rhode Island at midday. By early Monday, it was weaker still as its center moved slowly over western Massachusetts and Connecticut.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A HURRICANE, TROPICAL STORM AND DEPRESSION?

It's all about the wind. Specifically, the sustained wind speeds. The maximum sustained winds for a hurricane are anything above 74 mph. A tropical storm? 39-73 mph.

As of Sunday evening, Henri's sustained winds topped out at 40 mph (64 kph), well below hurricane status.

It dropped to a tropical depression when sustained winds fell below 39 mph.

WHAT AREAS IS HENRI AFFECTING?

After coming ashore, Henri veered west, dumping large amounts of rain on Connecticut, New York's Hudson River Valley, parts of New Jersey and even Pennsylvania. Rain continued falling in some of those areas Monday, but cleanup was largely underway in New Jersey..

The storm surge — a wall of sea water pushed ahead of the storm by its winds — wasn't significant like it was with 2012′s Superstorm Sandy, the effects of which are still plaguing New York.

WHO IS HENRI? WHO IS BOB? WHO IS GLORIA?

A stormy trio. Henri had strengthened into a hurricane Saturday morning before losing steam Sunday. Had it made landfall as a hurricane, it would have been New England's first in 30 years. Bob was its predecessor, responsible for the deaths of 17 and $1.5 billion in damage in August 1991. But with Connecticut in Henri's path, some might better remember Gloria — the September 1985 hurricane made landfall on both Long Island and Connecticut and caused eight deaths and nearly $1 billion in damage.

JE M'APPELLE HENRI — WHY DO I SHARE A NAME WITH A STORM?

These storms have human names courtesy the World Meteorological Association, which draws up a list of 21 names for each Atlantic hurricane season.

WHAT ARE THE CONDITIONS NEEDED FOR AN HENRI (OR BOB OR GLORIA)?

There are two ingredients needed for a storm to track this far up north: a tropical system itself and steering currents. Most tropical systems in the northern hemisphere run out or recur before they can make their way north, according to the National Weather Service.

OK, SO THIS IS PRETTY RARE. IS HENRI'S PATH CONNECTED TO CLIMATE CHANGE?

It's just a tropical weather phenomenon, the National Weather Service says. But at the same time, climate change isn't off the hook when it comes to tropical weather — global warming exacerbates hurricanes, making them stronger and wetter.

HOW DOES HENRI COMPARE TO SANDY?

Sandy's known as a superstorm around these parts, because it was technically an extratropical system when it did its worst to New York City, its suburbs and the Jersey Shore in October 2012. Henri has not been that hard on the city or the shore, but it could cause calamitous flooding in the saturated Hudson River Valley. Power outages throughout the greater region could last a week or more. And with Sandy, at least, there was more time to prepare. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo brought up Sandy in a Saturday news conference, saying Henri comparatively offered “short notice.”

CUOMO? HE'S STILL AROUND?

Yes! Cuomo is governor until 11:59 p.m. EDT Monday, so he's technically still in charge for now.

WE'RE IN THE DOG DAYS OF AUGUST — ARE THERE STILL TOURISTS ON THE ATLANTIC COAST?

Oh, yes. School is back in session in parts of the east coast, but there are still thousands of tourists enjoying the beaches of Cape Cod, the Hamptons and elsewhere.

WAIT, WAS HURRICANE BOB THE SAME AS ‘THE PERFECT STORM’?

Nope, though both storms were in 1991. The so-called "perfect storm" — also known as the Halloween Storm — hit New England about two months later. It started as a nor'easter, in which form it inflicted the most damage. A hurricane eventually formed at its center — but it purposely went unnamed, because meteorologists worried it would be distracting.

SAY IT HAD BEEN NAMED, WHAT WOULD IT HAVE BEEN KNOWN AS?

Henri.

SERIOUSLY?

Yep! Atlantic hurricane names are recycled every six years, unless they're retired out of notoriety — we're never going to see another hurricane named Katrina, or even Bob, again. And the "H" name — Henri in 1991 — was next on the list when the storm struck.

SO THAT MOVIE ISN'T ABOUT BOB?

Correct. "The Perfect Storm" was a 2000 movie starring George Clooney and New England's own Mark Wahlberg, based on a book of the same name by Sebastian Junger. We're getting a little off-topic, here, though.

WHAT ABOUT IRENE?

2011's Irene was indeed a hurricane, but by the time it ravaged Vermont, it was technically a tropical storm.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
56K+
Followers
66K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
George Clooney
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#S Storm#Hurricane Katrina#Atlantic Hurricane#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE IDA: Storm Forming, Could Be Major Hurricane With Saturday Strike

Louisiana In Path. Just Tropical Depression Now, Storm Expected To Strengthen Quickly. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 is likely to quickly strengthen and may hit Louisiana Saturday as a major — or close to major — […] The article HURRICANE IDA: Storm Forming, Could Be Major Hurricane With Saturday Strike appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
New Orleans, LAcenlanow.com

Tropical storm forms and will strengthen fast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The tropics are heating up Tropical Storm Ida. The current track has it off the coast of Jamaica and will cross the western portion of Cuba. Saturday the forecast models project Ida going beyond Tropical Storm to a Hurricane quickly in the Gulf of Mexico. The tightening around the projected cyclone appears to be tightening and the angle of a projected landfall Sunday west of New Orleans.
Northampton, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Heavy rain in forecast leads to flash flood watch

The Lehigh Valley region is included in a flash flood watch in effect Friday afternoon through late Saturday night, the National Weather Service said Thursday. “A slow-moving frontal boundary will move into a warm and very humid air mass by Friday afternoon,” the advisory states. “This will likely trigger multiple rounds of thunderstorms from Friday afternoon through much of Saturday.
EnvironmentPosted by
UPI News

Tropical Storm Ida strengthens as it passes over Cayman Islands

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Ida strengthened as it passed over the Cayman Islands early Friday after forming a day earlier. In its 5 a.m. EDT update, the National Hurricane Center said the center of the storm was located 50 miles north-northwest of Grand Cayman and 145 miles southeast of the Isle of Youth. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving northwest at 15 mph.
Miami, FL630 WMAL

Tropical Storm Ida in Caribbean; forecast to be hurricane

MIAMI (AP) — A depression has strengthened into a tropical storm in the Caribbean and is forecast to become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the northern U.S. Gulf Coast over the next several days. Tropical Storm Ida was blowing about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Negril,...
EnvironmentPosted by
FOX2Now

Tropical Storm Ida forecast to strengthen before reaching northern Gulf Coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Depression Nine strengthened Thursday and became Tropical Storm Ida just before 5:30 p.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Depression Nine formed late Thursday morning. Air Force Hurricane Hunters investigated the system around 5 p.m. and found the depression had strengthened to Tropical Storm Ida with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.
EnvironmentWJTV.com

Tropical Storm Ida forecast to strengthen before reaching northern Gulf Coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Depression Nine strengthened Thursday and became Tropical Storm Ida just before 5:30 p.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Depression Nine formed late Thursday morning. Air Force Hurricane Hunters investigated the system around 5 p.m. and found the depression had strengthened to Tropical Storm Ida with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.
Environmentphl17.com

Tropical Storm Ida forecast to strengthen before reaching northern Gulf Coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Depression Nine strengthened Thursday and became Tropical Storm Ida just before 5:30 p.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Depression Nine formed late Thursday morning. Air Force Hurricane Hunters investigated the system around 5 p.m. and found the depression had strengthened to Tropical Storm Ida with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.
Environmentfox4kc.com

Tropical Storm Ida forecast to strengthen before reaching northern Gulf Coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Depression Nine strengthened Thursday and became Tropical Storm Ida just before 5:30 p.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Depression Nine formed late Thursday morning. Air Force Hurricane Hunters investigated the system around 5 p.m. and found the depression had strengthened to Tropical Storm Ida with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.
Miami, TXNews Channel 25

Tropical Storm Ida prompts hurricane watch for New Orleans

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Ida has formed in the Caribbean and forecasters say it's aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana's governor to declare a state of emergency and forecasters to announce a hurricane watch for New Orleans. The governor says all the state's coastline is in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy