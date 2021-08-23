Cancel
Rice Lake, WI

Donna Grilley

Leader-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonna M. Grilley, 94, of Rice Lake Lake died August 15, 2021 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac. Ms. Grilley was born March 13, 1927 in Rice Lake to Harlow and Meta Grilley. She graduated from Rice Lake High School and joined the U.S Cadet Nurse Corp from 1945-1948 obtaining a 3 yr degree In registered nursing. She had a passion and talent for singing with the Red Cedar and Bethany Church Choirs for over 20 years. She loved flowers and gardening and was awarded Blue ribbons and Grand Champion during the Barron County Fairs for many years. She also served her Church and Community as a Parish Nurse for 12 years.

