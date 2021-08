In 2020, Patty Tavatanakit made her debut on links at the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Troon. After missing the weekend, the 2020/21 Tour rookie returned to her coach, PGA Tour winner Grant Waite, looking for guidance on bettering herself on one of the oldest styles of golf courses. “I developed a lot in terms of working my game to fit in the course conditions to play in the wind and to control my flight. You know, it's a little bit more wholesome,” said Tavatanakit. “I'm just looking forward to play this week. Had a really good practice in the wind last week, too. So coming into this week, I feel like I'm a little bit more prepared than last year.”