Eau Claire, WI

Charles Zabrowski

Leader-Telegram
 4 days ago

Charles "Chuck" Zabrowski, 72, of Eau Claire, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Chuck was born July 13, 1949, to the late Leo and Mary (Gabrys) Zaborowski. Following his graduation from Gilman High School, he attended UW – Eau Claire, graduating in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. Chuck worked at a variety of places, including Link Brothers Inc. in Minong, WI, teaching social studies and coaching football in Elk Mound, and manufacturing Woodchuck and Firepower furnaces. However, he spent most of his career selling trucks for Northwest International in Eau Claire. He retired in 2007. Chuck married Karen Jacobson in 1972. Together they had 2 children, Angela Marie and Daniel Charles.

Eau Claire, WI
Obituaries
City
Elk Mound, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
