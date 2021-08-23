Cancel
Eau Claire, WI

John White

Leader-Telegram
 4 days ago

John Robert White, age 74, died Tuesday August 10, 2021 at his home in Fall Creek, WI from bone marrow cancer. John was born April 12, 1947 to Robert White and Theodora (DeCraciun) White of Clear Lake, WI. He attended UW-Eau Claire, graduating in 1970, and received his masters in social work from UW-Stout in 1974. While attending college in Eau Claire, John met and married Susan (Schumacher) White. John and Susan raised two children on the multi-generational farm where Susan grew up. John and Susan enjoyed tending their herd of cattle together and experimented with organic grain and soybean production. John also worked as a therapist and carpenter in the Eau Claire area.

