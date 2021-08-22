Pro Football Focus' Most Noteworthy Grades From Seahawks' 30-3 Loss to Broncos

For the second week in a row, the Seahawks put forth a lousy preseason performance with their 30-3 loss to the Broncos Saturday night. In all fairness, this was to be expected as the team sat most of its starters and 27 players in all. On the flip side of that, Denver played most of its starters as it conducts a quarterback competition between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. So once it became official that the likes of Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf and others would not appear in this one, the results that followed came as one would expect.