After an unplanned off day, the Yankees are back tonight and hopefully ready to extend their nine-game win streak. Three wins over the Twins got the streak on the verge of double digits before Hurricane Henri caused the postponement of the series finale. Now, they head to Atlanta where another team on a nine-game win streak awaits. The Braves have also been on fire, going 16-3 in August and opening up a comfortable lead in the NL East. No matter what happens tonight, someone is going to have won ten-straight after the final out is recorded.