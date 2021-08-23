Roman Reigns Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

In 2021, just like in 2020, WWE wanted to give its fans several surprises, such as the various returns of the last period of Bill Goldberg, John Cena and after last night also those of Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar. One of the most sensational names that the McMahon company has never taken into consideration in this last period, is instead that of The Rock, elder cousin of the Tribal Chief of Smackdown, which has now been missing from the WWE for quite a while.