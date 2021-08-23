Roman Reigns Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Siblings: Yes. (2) Matthew Anoa’I,Vanessa Anoa’i. School: Pensacola Catholic HIgh School, Pensacola, Florida Escambia High School, Escambia County, Florida. College: Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Georgia. Religion: Roman Catholic. Nationality: American. Zodiac Sign: Gemini. Gender: Male. Sexual Orientation: Straight. Marital Status: Married. Girlfriend: Galina Becker. Wife/Spouse Name: Galina Becker. Kids/Children...mddailyrecord.com
Comments / 0