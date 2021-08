It seemed as if the worst of the pandemic had already passed in the U.S. until the Delta variant showed up, spreading more than two times as easily as previous versions of the virus. This variant has already overtaken the country, upending goals to reopen workplaces, throwing a wrench in back-to-school plans, and bringing back mask requirements. But the harsh effects of the Delta variant could be on the way out, as the worst of the surge appears to be in the past for some states.