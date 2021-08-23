Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UK evacuation from Afghanistan ‘down to hours not weeks’

By Matthew Weaver and Andrew Sparrow
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49oIEc_0bZx80DQ00
British armed forces working with the US military in Kabul to evacuate eligible civilians and their families out of Afghanistan. Photograph: MoD Crown Copyright/Getty Images

The British effort to evacuate people by air from Kabul is “down to hours now, not weeks”, the defence secretary, Ben Wallace, has said.

He admitted there was no prospect of Britain continuing the operation to fly its nationals and Afghans out from Kabul airport after the US decides to withdraw its troops.

It came as Downing Street indicated Boris Johnson would use a virtual summit of G7 leaders on Tuesday to lobby the US president to keep American troops at the airport beyond 31 August, the date set by Washington for withdrawal.

No 10 also said talks were ongoing with the Taliban, as “they do have a say in this”, adding the UK would continue rescuing people “as long as the security situation allows”.

But the prospect of an extension seemed ever more remote after the Taliban, who control Kabul and access to its airport, signalled on Monday that they would view this as a provocation.

Speaking to reporters at Fort George, near Inverness, Wallace confirmed that Johnson would use the G7 meeting to ask Biden about the prospect of the US extending its deadline for withdrawal into September.

Wallace added: “It’s really important for people to understand the United States have over 6,000 people in Kabul airport and when they withdraw that will take away the framework … and we will have to go as well.”

Although there have been some calls for Britain to carry on the evacuation effort without the Americans, Wallace declared that this was not an option.

“I don’t think there is any likelihood of staying on after the United States,” he said. “If their timetable extends even by a day or two, that will give us a day or two more to evacuate people. Because we are really down to hours now, not weeks, and we have to make sure we exploit every minute to get people out.”

Johnson’s spokesman revealed there were still thousands of people the UK was aiming to evacuate from Afghanistan and acknowledged those travelling to the capital from distant regions might struggle to make it to Kabul in time.

The aim of the prime minister’s meeting with Joe Biden and other leaders was to “gain clarity over what’s achievable by 31 August” and would probably focus on what aid other G7 countries could provide to Afghans instead as well as neighbouring countries taking high numbers of refugees, he said, adding there were no plans for sanctions against the Taliban.

A spokesman for the Taliban told Sky News if Washington were to extend its evacuation operation beyond the end of the month, that would cross a “red line” and provoke a response.

Suhail Shaheen said: “You can say it’s a red line. President Biden announced this agreement that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces. So, if they extend it that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that.

“It will create mistrust between us. If they are intent on continuing the occupation, so it will provoke a reaction.”

Shaheen also claimed Afghans were fleeing the country because they wanted a “prosperous life” in the west and that they should not be scared of staying because reports that Taliban troops were seeking to kill people who helped Nato forces were untrue.

In an earlier interview, Britain’s armed forces minister, James Heappey, said that whether the US chose to stay beyond 31 August would not just be a decision for Washington; the Taliban would have a voice in the matter, too, he conceded.

He said : “The Taliban will have a choice: they can either seek to engage with the international community … or they can turn around and say: ‘No, there’s no opportunity for an extension’. This is not just the discussion that happens among G7 leaders tomorrow. It’s a discussion that then happens with the Taliban.”

Heappey said 1,821 people were evacuated from Kabul on eight Royal Air Force flights in a recent 24-hour period and 6,631 had been airlifted in the past week.

The Guardian revealed that 300 former G4S employees who guarded the UK embassy and the World Bank in Kabul had been denied a place on the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) .

Heappey did not refer to their plight directly but said: “As the cases have been made for more people from Afghan civil society to be evacuated, those names have been added.”

But he said the focus was evacuating about 1,800 UK passport-holders, and 2,275 people already accepted on the Arap scheme. He conceded: “There are thousands more who we would like to get out, if there is time and the capacity.”

He added: “There has been an awful lot of people from civil society, who were not in our plans – there wasn’t an eligibility, they were not part of Arap, but the UK government is trying to do the right thing. We will try to bring out as many as we can but that poses a big military challenge … There is a hard reality that we won’t be able to get out to everybody that we want to.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Taliban#Kabul#British#Afghans#Americans#Sky News#Nato#Royal Air Force#G4s#The World Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Attempt to evacuate Afghans who guarded British embassy fails

A last-ditch attempt to evacuate all the British embassy guards on one of the final flights out of Afghanistan has failed, leaving them increasingly frightened about their future. The international security company GardaWorld, which employed about 200 Afghan staff on contracts to protect the British embassy in Kabul, arranged 10...
PoliticsNews 12

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Trudeau says Canada to keep military in Afghanistan

Ottawa [Canada], August 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that Canada is to keep its military personnel in Afghanistan despite US President Joe Biden's commitment for the August 31 American military deadline in the country. "Our commitment to Afghanistan doesn't end when this current phase, this...
WorldThe Guardian

Australia warns citizens in Afghanistan to stay away from Kabul airport over risk of terrorist attack

Australia has joined the UK and the US in warning citizens and visa holders against travelling to Kabul airport, citing the risk of a terrorist attack. The latest travel advice, which comes ahead of a 31 August deadline for the US-led evacuation operations to cease, will come as a blow to Afghan nationals with connections to Australia who have reported difficulties reaching the airport.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan: Terrorist attack at Kabul airport could come within ‘hours’, says UK minister

The UK and the US have issued a warning to any remaining citizens in Afghanistan to stay away from Kabul airport due to an “ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack”.A possible terror attack at the airport could come within “hours”, Britain’s armed forces minister James Heappey warned on Thursday morning – calling the threat “credible and imminent”.The defence minister described the terror threat to people outside Kabul airport as “lethal” amid concerns over an attack by an affiliate of the so-called Islamic State in Afghanistan, Isis-K.Follow Afghanistan news LIVE: Latest updates as suspected suicide bombing outside Kabul airport“I can’t stress...
Foreign PolicyNPR

Here's What A Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan May Mean For China

BEIJING — America's two-decade presence in Afghanistan was always a mixed bag for neighboring China. "On the one hand, [China] didn't love the fact that there [were] American military bases literally on their border in Afghanistan," says Raffaello Pantucci, a fellow with the Royal United Services Institute, a security think tank in the United Kingdom. "On the other hand, you know, they thought, well, at least someone is dealing with the issues there. And we don't have to."
U.S. PoliticsPOLITICO

What leaked cables say about the Afghanistan evacuation effort

Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. NatSec Daily has received multiple leaked State Department cables providing the clearest, behind-the-scenes picture of the situation in Kabul...

Comments / 0

Community Policy