UK evacuation from Afghanistan ‘down to hours not weeks’

British armed forces working with the US military in Kabul to evacuate eligible civilians and their families out of Afghanistan. Photograph: MoD Crown Copyright/Getty Images

The British effort to evacuate people by air from Kabul is “down to hours now, not weeks”, the defence secretary, Ben Wallace, has said.

He admitted there was no prospect of Britain continuing the operation to fly its nationals and Afghans out from Kabul airport after the US decides to withdraw its troops.

It came as Downing Street indicated Boris Johnson would use a virtual summit of G7 leaders on Tuesday to lobby the US president to keep American troops at the airport beyond 31 August, the date set by Washington for withdrawal.

No 10 also said talks were ongoing with the Taliban, as “they do have a say in this”, adding the UK would continue rescuing people “as long as the security situation allows”.

But the prospect of an extension seemed ever more remote after the Taliban, who control Kabul and access to its airport, signalled on Monday that they would view this as a provocation.

Speaking to reporters at Fort George, near Inverness, Wallace confirmed that Johnson would use the G7 meeting to ask Biden about the prospect of the US extending its deadline for withdrawal into September.

Wallace added: “It’s really important for people to understand the United States have over 6,000 people in Kabul airport and when they withdraw that will take away the framework … and we will have to go as well.”

Although there have been some calls for Britain to carry on the evacuation effort without the Americans, Wallace declared that this was not an option.

“I don’t think there is any likelihood of staying on after the United States,” he said. “If their timetable extends even by a day or two, that will give us a day or two more to evacuate people. Because we are really down to hours now, not weeks, and we have to make sure we exploit every minute to get people out.”

Johnson’s spokesman revealed there were still thousands of people the UK was aiming to evacuate from Afghanistan and acknowledged those travelling to the capital from distant regions might struggle to make it to Kabul in time.

The aim of the prime minister’s meeting with Joe Biden and other leaders was to “gain clarity over what’s achievable by 31 August” and would probably focus on what aid other G7 countries could provide to Afghans instead as well as neighbouring countries taking high numbers of refugees, he said, adding there were no plans for sanctions against the Taliban.

A spokesman for the Taliban told Sky News if Washington were to extend its evacuation operation beyond the end of the month, that would cross a “red line” and provoke a response.

Suhail Shaheen said: “You can say it’s a red line. President Biden announced this agreement that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces. So, if they extend it that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that.

“It will create mistrust between us. If they are intent on continuing the occupation, so it will provoke a reaction.”

Shaheen also claimed Afghans were fleeing the country because they wanted a “prosperous life” in the west and that they should not be scared of staying because reports that Taliban troops were seeking to kill people who helped Nato forces were untrue.

In an earlier interview, Britain’s armed forces minister, James Heappey, said that whether the US chose to stay beyond 31 August would not just be a decision for Washington; the Taliban would have a voice in the matter, too, he conceded.

He said : “The Taliban will have a choice: they can either seek to engage with the international community … or they can turn around and say: ‘No, there’s no opportunity for an extension’. This is not just the discussion that happens among G7 leaders tomorrow. It’s a discussion that then happens with the Taliban.”

Heappey said 1,821 people were evacuated from Kabul on eight Royal Air Force flights in a recent 24-hour period and 6,631 had been airlifted in the past week.

The Guardian revealed that 300 former G4S employees who guarded the UK embassy and the World Bank in Kabul had been denied a place on the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) .

Heappey did not refer to their plight directly but said: “As the cases have been made for more people from Afghan civil society to be evacuated, those names have been added.”

But he said the focus was evacuating about 1,800 UK passport-holders, and 2,275 people already accepted on the Arap scheme. He conceded: “There are thousands more who we would like to get out, if there is time and the capacity.”

He added: “There has been an awful lot of people from civil society, who were not in our plans – there wasn’t an eligibility, they were not part of Arap, but the UK government is trying to do the right thing. We will try to bring out as many as we can but that poses a big military challenge … There is a hard reality that we won’t be able to get out to everybody that we want to.”