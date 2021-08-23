Stray Kids 'NOEASY' Pre-Orders Reach Nearly 1 Million, Expected to Become the Best-Selling Album from JYP Entertainment in History
The number of pre-orders for Stray Kids' "NOEASY" has reached almost one million on the day of the boy group's comeback!. On Aug. 23, the band's management agency, JYP Entertainment, announced the incredible amount of stock pre-orders for Stray Kids' second full album, which will be officially released today. The upcoming work is projected to become the best-selling album in the history of JYPE.www.kpopstarz.com
