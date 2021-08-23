Stray Kids 'NOEASY' Pre-Orders Reach Nearly 1 Million, Expected to Become the Best-Selling Album from JYP Entertainment in History

SOON Ent (CEO Park Chang Woo) recently conducted a survey with 60 influencers to determine the best K-pop summer songs. Keep on reading to see what was selected. Ranking in second place with two votes is HyunA's song "Ice Cream." The said song was released on October 22, 2012. At the time of its release, the song reached first place on numerous domestic music sites, and the music video for "Ice Cream" was viewed two million times within the first 24 hours of its release.