Meet Solia – The Fastest K-Pop Girl Group to Disband in History!

By Edward Leary
kpopstarz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsually when K-Pop groups disband, fans are heartbroken, mourining for days and listening to all the jams that filled up their playlists and made many lasting memories in there lives. However, for girl group Solia, it seems likely that it was even possible to secure even 10 fans as the group disbanded... in five (5) days. Yup, 5 days. No more, no less. Well, maybe less if they kept the news to themselves for a while.

