CNC Machine Tools Market To Grow By USD 25.61 Bn | Evolving Opportunities With 600 Group Plc, AMADA Co. Ltd., DMG MORI Co. Ltd. | Technavio Insights

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled CNC Machine Tools Market by Product (CNC lathe machines, CNC milling machines, and Other CNC machines) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The CNC machine tools market from Industrials sector will showcase a NEGATIVE impact due to the pandemic. With rising cases of infections worldwide and gradually recovering economic activities across the globe, the CNC machine tools market demand will show NEGATIVE growth during the next few years.

Grab this latest CNC machine tools market report sample from Technavio Right Here!

Access our detailed 120-page report on "CNC machine Tools Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/CNC-machine-tools-market-industry-analysis

The CNC machine tools market is attributed to advantages over conventional machines and multifunctionality in use. This report has been curated considering various factors for forecast evaluation including the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior. As the impact of the pandemic unfolds, the report will offer pre-and post-COVID market estimates in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios.

Major Five CNC Machine Tools Companies:

  • 600 Group Plc
  • AMADA Co. Ltd.
  • DMG MORI Co. Ltd.
  • FANUC Corp.
  • JTEKT Corp.

CNC Machine Tools Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • CNC lathe machines - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • CNC milling machines - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Other CNC machines - size and forecast 2020-2025

CNC Machine Tools Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41353

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnc-machine-tools-market-to-grow-by-usd-25-61-bn--evolving-opportunities-with-600-group-plc-amada-co-ltd-dmg-mori-co-ltd--technavio-insights-301359970.html

SOURCE Technavio

