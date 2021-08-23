CNC Machine Tools Market To Grow By USD 25.61 Bn | Evolving Opportunities With 600 Group Plc, AMADA Co. Ltd., DMG MORI Co. Ltd. | Technavio Insights

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled CNC Machine Tools Market by Product (CNC lathe machines, CNC milling machines, and Other CNC machines) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The CNC machine tools market from Industrials sector will showcase a NEGATIVE impact due to the pandemic. With rising cases of infections worldwide and gradually recovering economic activities across the globe, the CNC machine tools market demand will show NEGATIVE growth during the next few years.

The CNC machine tools market is attributed to advantages over conventional machines and multifunctionality in use. This report has been curated considering various factors for forecast evaluation including the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior. As the impact of the pandemic unfolds, the report will offer pre-and post-COVID market estimates in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios.

Major Five CNC Machine Tools Companies:

600 Group Plc

AMADA Co. Ltd.

DMG MORI Co. Ltd.

FANUC Corp.

JTEKT Corp.

CNC Machine Tools Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

CNC lathe machines - size and forecast 2020-2025

CNC milling machines - size and forecast 2020-2025

Other CNC machines - size and forecast 2020-2025

CNC Machine Tools Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

