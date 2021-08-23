Cancel
JADA's "PLAY TRUE Planet: Sport & Art" Booth At Tokyo2020 Paralympic Games As Legacy Creation

TOKYO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan Anti-Doping Agency (JADA) will exhibit a "PLAY TRUE Planet: Sport & Art" legacy booth at FAN ARENA of TOKYO WATERFRONT CITY during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The public engagement booth on "true value of sport" runs from August 24 to September 5, 2021. The booth will be activated by "PLAY TRUE Creators," including Olympians, Paralympians and university students.

The PLAY TRUE Planet booth showcases ART integrated with every message of the world on "true value of sport" and their "Filter Pose," which symbolizes the true heart to sport. Those have been collected as part of i-PLAY TRUE Relay and PLAY TRUE Relay since 2014, the beginning of the PLAY TRUE 2020 legacy project. The Art continues growing throughout the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games; everyone can post his/her message on "true value of sport" -- or true value moment one wishes to see during the Games -- via the PLAY TRUE Planet web platform: https://playtrueplanet.jp/. As soon as one posts a message, the message can instantly be found on the PLAY TRUE Planet LIVE streaming site, meeting other messages and "Filter Pose" photos, transformed into ART.

The booth is part of PLAY TRUE 2020's creating the "living legacy" which will be carried on even after the Tokyo 2020 Games. The ultimate goal of PLAY TRUE 2020 is to engage many people around the world in order to protect and develop a clean, fair sport environment and develop the young generation to become a leader of sport and society.

Aiming to protect the integrity of sport and create a better society through sport values based on fairness and integrity, "PLAY TRUE 2020, Sport for Tomorrow" -- a Japanese Government-led legacy project for the Tokyo 2020 Games, commissioned to JADA -- has initiated to engage people around the world to send values messages and "Filter Pose" photos. Putting anti-doping and clean sport aspects as the main pillar of legacy is the first time ever in the Games legacy project.

Further strengthening safe sport, including anti-doping programmes, is one of the recommendations of Olympic Agenda 2020+5. JADA continues to initiate creating a safe, clean sport environment, and ultimately create a better society through true values of sport.

URL for photo gallery: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202108198953?p=images

URL for references: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202108198953-O1-4D1n3MNa.pdf

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jadas-play-true-planet-sport--art-booth-at-tokyo2020-paralympic-games-as-legacy-creation-301360303.html

SOURCE Japan Anti-Doping Agency (JADA)

