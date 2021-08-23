Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tillamook County, OR

Tillamook County local chronicles early family history in new series

By Hilary Dorsey
tillamookheadlightherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTillamook County local James Royal Fox Jr., former owner of Fox Grocery & Firearms in Beaver, has written his first book in a planned series about his family and American history. “The Secrets of Benjamin Fox” is an expansive compilation of genealogical information set against a backdrop of pre-colonial discovery and settlement in the New World, to the birth of Benjamin Fox in 1772. Assumed to be the son of William Fox and his wife Mary, recent DNA discoveries have proven he was not their biological son. The book details the life of Benjamin Fox, his son and grandson.

www.tillamookheadlightherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
County
Tillamook County, OR
Tillamook County, OR
Society
Tillamook County, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family History#American History#Chronicles#Book Signing#Fox Grocery Firearms#The Library Of Congress#Wal Mart#Barnes Noble#Booklocker Com#Americanfoxtales Com#Beaver Firearms Grocery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks Biden's eviction moratorium

A divided Supreme Court on Thursday blocked an eviction freeze put in place by the Biden administration to shield cash-strapped tenants from the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling that appeared to break along familiar ideological lines, the conservative-majority court lifted the stay on a federal judge’s order which found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium unlawful.
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy