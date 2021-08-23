Cancel
Snapt Launches Nova 2 For Improved User Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapt, the pioneering application security, visibility, and control company, today announced the availability of Nova Version 2, the second generation of Snapt's ground-breaking centralized ADC platform.

Nova V2 is the latest evolution of Snapt's next-generation, cloud-based ADC for modern applications, including load balancer, WAF, GSLB, and web accelerator. Nova is a hyperscale-ready, centralized platform for deploying, controlling, and monitoring ADCs at scale. Nova allows users to deploy ADC services from a central controller into any cloud, container, or virtual machine.

Dave Blakey, CEO at Snapt, said: "We designed Nova for organizations deploying modern applications and web services at scale. Nova's unique architecture gives it a huge advantage over traditional ADCs for those use cases. With the new features and enhanced user interface in V2, Nova is taking a giant leap forward in usability and observability. Nova V2 makes it even easier for developers, DevOps, and IT professionals to integrate Nova into their workflow and to monitor and control their application security and performance - even in large and complex networks."

Version 2 is a seamless upgrade to Nova, free for all users, providing a more responsive user interface, enhanced security, and precise, intelligent real-time data. Snapt reworked the entire user experience to give users the information they want quicker and easier, and to improve the security capabilities.

Nova is the most user-friendly ADC around, and now it's even better. Simple, accessible menus; logical color-coding; text optimized for readability; and clear visualizations for Nova's real-time metrics.

With WAF Profiles, users can set up their web application firewalls (WAFs) to share configuration and stay in sync or to have unique configurations to account for variations in requirements, geographies, and compliance rules.

For Nova V2, Snapt overhauled alerts and reporting, with all new graphs and layouts and many new reports and stats. Alerts are highlighted consistently throughout the UI, making it easier for users to see when something requires attention. The Nova WAF now provides more information about specific blocks, including the location and time, user details, and threat description.

Ben Erridge, CTO, at CIM said, "We're really looking forward to providing that extra layer of security because we deal with a lot of protected health information. We are also really interested in providing the best security that we can possibly have. There are some amazing features for security inside of Nova."

"I mean, you get so much expertise built into something that's really boiled down and simplified to a couple of decisions that you need to make. To be able to leverage just so much expertise in the realm of load balancing and firewalls and security [which is] a very complicated area...you get so much of it and leverage all of that knowledge."

Nova V2 is a free and seamless upgrade for all Nova users. Nova is available to buy now with a flexible, on-demand pricing structure. To learn more and get started with a free Nova account, visit https://www.snapt.net/platforms/nova-adc.

About Snapt

Snapt provides solutions for application security, visibility, and control, for edge-to-origin in traditional, hybrid and cloud-native environments. Snapt ensures that business-critical applications, web services, and APIs are always on, always fast and always secure. Snapt is a venture-funded, privately held company based in San Jose, CA. https://www.snapt.net/.

Media Contact

Iwan Price-Evans

Snapt

+1 404 618 1201

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snapt-launches-nova-2-for-improved-user-experience-301360229.html

SOURCE Snapt

