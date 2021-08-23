Cancel
BeeCruise Releases U.S. Shopify Seller-focused App "BEEYOND," Allowing Online Store Operators To Complete Overseas Delivery Simply By Sending Products To Warehouse In Los Angeles

TOKYO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BEENOS Group company BeeCruise Inc. announced on August 23, 2021, the release of BEEYOND, an app that solves problems for Shopify sellers in the U.S. related to overseas shipping. BEEYOND is a service that completes overseas delivery by simply applying a special sticker and sending the product purchased to a designated warehouse in Los Angeles.

(Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105591/202107268124/_prw_PI5fl_5uUH8s1c.jpg)

Shopify's cross-border e-commerce sales increased by nearly 75% from 2019 to 2020, achieving more than $20 billion in sales (Note 1). However, overseas shipping faces multiple problems such as differences in shipping conditions from country to country, tariffs, and high overseas shipping charges.

BEEYOND can solve these problems. Shopify sellers need only to select a product within the BEEYOND app, print and apply a special sticker, and send the product to a designated warehouse in Los Angeles to complete overseas shipping. Furthermore, the shipping fee will be an estimated 70% cheaper than other shipping services (Note 2), and it is expected that purchases from users who were discouraged by high overseas shipping fees will increase.

BEENOS Group promotes the construction of a global platform in e-commerce in partnership with marketplaces around the world such as eBay, Shopee and Lazada. BEENOS also operates Buyee, a proxy purchasing service that allows users around the world to purchase Japanese products, with a following of loyal users who are familiar with cross-border e-commerce. BEEYOND can utilize the BEENOS group's global network. BEEYOND will achieve a year-on-year increase in total distribution of $119.6 billion in 2020, contributing to the further expansion of Shopify distribution, and assisting Shopify sellers in entering the global market.

Site Image (for illustration purposes only): https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105591/202107268124/_prw_PI1fl_7PKn5o7p.jpg

Sticker Image (for illustration purposes only): https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105591/202107268124/_prw_PI4fl_n2CLnKGH.jpg

Note 1. https://www.shopify.jp/blog/the-shopify-effect

Note 2. Price Comparison Table: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105591/202107268124/_prw_PI3fl_aFmJ51rX.jpg

Overview of BEEYOND URL: https://beeyond-ship.com/ Monthly usage fee: Free, shipping costs only No. eligible countries/regions for delivery: 211

About BeeCruise Inc.

BeeCruise Inc. utilizes BEENOS Group's strengths in the areas of experience, networks, data storage and technology to connect companies and consumers around the world and support the development of e-commerce stores.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beecruise-releases-us-shopify-seller-focused-app-beeyond-allowing-online-store-operators-to-complete-overseas-delivery-simply-by-sending-products-to-warehouse-in-los-angeles-301360294.html

SOURCE BeeCruise Inc.

