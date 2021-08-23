Maarten Vromans' abstract wall photos capture how people and nature impact urban environments
It's all too easy to walk past walls. In our rush to get from one place to the other, most people don't pause to notice them unless they're plastered with adverts or adorned with graffiti. Photographer Maarten Vromans isn't most people, though. For the last seven years, he's turned his camera to the cracks, dents and personalities found on the walls of cities, "mainly in Dutch cities such as Rotterdam, Amsterdam and Delft."www.creativeboom.com
