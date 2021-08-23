Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Maarten Vromans' abstract wall photos capture how people and nature impact urban environments

creativeboom.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's all too easy to walk past walls. In our rush to get from one place to the other, most people don't pause to notice them unless they're plastered with adverts or adorned with graffiti. Photographer Maarten Vromans isn't most people, though. For the last seven years, he's turned his camera to the cracks, dents and personalities found on the walls of cities, "mainly in Dutch cities such as Rotterdam, Amsterdam and Delft."

www.creativeboom.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotterdam#Weather#Urban Space#Graffiti#Dutch#Creative Boom#Urban Erosion#Paradiso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Related
Photographyopenculture.com

A Gallery of 1,800 Gigapixel Images of Classic Paintings: See Vermeer’s Girl with the Pearl Earring, Van Gogh’s Starry Night & Other Masterpieces in Close Detail

Far be it from me, or anyone, to know the future, but several signs point toward another season or two of staying indoors — and maybe putting travel plans on hold again. If, like me, you find yourself itching to get away, maybe to finally make the journey to see the art you’ve only seen in small-scale reproductions, don’t despair just yet. The art is coming to you, in ultra-high resolution, gigapixel images from Google Cultural Institute.
DesignPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Contemporary Installations Where Art Meets Engineering

As humans advance further into the digital age, it's only natural for artists to carry their artistic ventures into a digital setting. And, whether you are a lover of contemporary art or not, there is no doubting the visual impact of art installations. So, what becomes of the art installations where art and engineering go hand in hand? They offer the viewers the top-notch art experience where new media's fundamentals are based on.
MuseumsInverse

Look: Modern technology reveals art was central to Neanderthal life

The eye-popping portraits of Kehinde Wiley, Marcel Duchamp’s medium-defying sculpture, the heady drip paintings of Jackson Pollock — these are all defining pieces of modern art, masterpieces of our species. But we are not the only hominin to create art on this scale, or of this imaginative and creative quality. Neanderthals, not Homo sapiens, may be called the true Old Masters of expressionist art.
Visual ArtDezeen

Studio Avoid designs Grotto Retreat Xiyaotou to evoke ancient cave dwellings

Studio Avoid has completed a retreat in China's Hebei province comprising a series of cave-like brick-clad pods connected by a raised walkway. The village of Xiyaotou in the Zhangjiakou prefecture contains a network of traditional cave dwellings, which provided the inspiration for the interconnected vertical pods forming the Grotto Retreat Xiyaotou.
Visual ArtPosted by
TheConversationAU

Light and shade: how the natural ‘glazes’ on the walls of Kimberley rock shelters help reveal the world the artists lived in

The Kimberley region is host to Australia’s oldest known rock paintings. But people were carving engravings into some of these rocks before they were creating paintings. Rock art sites on Balanggarra Country in the northeast Kimberley region are home to numerous such engravings. The oldest paintings are at least 17,300 years old, and the engravings are thought to be even older — but they have so far proved much harder to date accurately.
Visual ArtPosted by
TheConversationAU

If I could go anywhere: a world through the eyes of botanical artist Marianne North at Kew Gardens

In this series we pay tribute to the art we wish could visit — and hope to see once travel restrictions are lifted. Have you ever entered a gallery, cathedral or grand old ballroom and drawn breath with surprise? Usually, it is opulence, vastness or one stunning painting or sculpture that evokes this response — think Michelangelo’s David, or Chartres Cathedral or the hall of mirrors at Versailles. In London, an extraordinary gallery draws gasps because there is none like it anywhere else. It is like entering a giant “globe” covered in paintings of faraway places and plants. You can walk from...
Visual Artveranda.com

Inside Author and Antiques Dealer Emily Eerdmans's Wildly Immersive Gallery-In-Residence

Emily Eerdmans's gallery was once a cult secret among New York’s design cognoscenti. Tucked beneath a landmarked 1838 townhouse in Greenwich Village, the art gallery-slash- interiors emporium was unmarked and ivy-hidden. That all changed this year. Up went a bold metal plaque (“EERDMANS”), and in waltzed a parade of chintz-masked patrons: Eerdmans had rented half the building, and now anyone jonesing for demilune consoles, whimsical oil sketches, or throw pillows painted to look like pugs can trip effortlessly into her taffeta-curtained world.
Photographymymodernmet.com

Photos Reveal the Abstract Beauty of Lava From the Fagradalsfjall Volcano

German photographer Jan Erik Waider is known for his interesting approach to landscape photography. Preferring to draw out abstract shapes in nature, he often travels to Iceland to produce unique takes on the oft-photographed environment. So, it was only natural that he make a trip when the Fagradalsfjall volcano began erupting in March 2021. While there, he produced his LAVA series, which gives a close-up look at both magma and cooled lava.
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Restoration of Vermeer Painting in Germany Reveals Hidden Image of Cupid

Two years ago, the Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden in Germany launched a major restoration to make visible a Cupid buried beneath layers of paint in Johannes Vermeer’s Girl Reading a Letter at an Open Window (ca. 1657). The museum has since removed the overpainting from the famed work, which now shows an image of Cupid hanging on the wall behind the forlorn young woman. Scholars believe that the newly revealed picture is meant to indicate that the woman is reading a love letter. Now, the public will get a chance to test that theory. The restored canvas will be on view to the...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Young Practices and Artists Reflect on the Urban Environment at Concéntrico 07

The International Architecture and Design Festival Concéntrico, now at its 7th edition, prompts an exploration of the urban environment through temporary installations inhabiting the public spaces of the city of Logroño, Spain. From September 2nd to 5th, the festival brings together an array of emerging architects and artists from all over the world to share their perspectives on urban spaces and communities.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Liu Wei Brings His Abstracted Urban Artworks to London's White Cube

The new Liu Wei exhibition starts by asking a question: “Given the current condition of the world, what possibilities might exist for human beings to live together as a collective body?” Wei reflected on this existential thought throughout the pandemic and has created a series of new works now on display at London’s White Cube.
Photographypetapixel.com

Watch a Photographer Skillfully Light-Paint Swans Into a Lake

Finnish light-painting photographer Hannu Huhtamo has shared a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at how he recently created a photo of light swans floating on a lake. Huhtamo is a Helsinki-based photographer who has been combining light art and long exposure photography since 2008. His intricate light painting photos have now captured the Internet’s attention for over a decade and have been featured in exhibitions around the world.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

What Does It Mean to Create Afrofuturistic Art?

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». LONDON — What is curious about the works featured in New York-based artist Sedrick Chisom’s first UK solo show Twenty Thousand Years of Fire and Snow, at Pilar Corrias, is that while they are described as “sitting within the Afrofuturistic tradition,” there are no Black people present in them. This is not a criticism. It is an observation that provides an opportunity to consider what it means to create Afrofuturistic art — i.e., work that envisages futures from Black perspectives, and most commonly, imagines the lives of Black people in those futures — that does not require the presence of Black people.
Visual ArtPosted by
InsideHook

How Do You Address Pandemic Loss in Art? One Artist Dug a Hole.

How do you grapple with unspeakable loss through a creative work? It’s a question that artists have had to navigate for almost as long as they’ve made art. And there’s no simple answer to that question — for some artists, it’s about literalizing a certain experience, while for others, the allegorical route is ideal.
Visual ArtHarper's Bazaar

Claire Luxton’s new mural is an artist’s love letter to nature

“When I first saw it I was like, ‘Oh my god, that’s me in a teacup!’” laughs the artist Claire Luxton, referencing the moment she first saw Wedgwood’s new Wonderlust collection, which acted as the inspiration for her extravagant new mural. “It had been so many months of studying the archives and researching, and then working on the 3D prints and layouts, so to finally see it in real life was amazing. Each piece felt like an art object – they’re just so precious.”
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Effective Solutions And Tactics To Illuminate The Dark Floors

If you remove certain partitions and leave the spaces open and without doors, you will ensure that the natural light that enters through the windows circulates freely throughout the house. In this way, you fight dark environments. As in this room in which the absence of doors and the arch that connect the rooms contribute to enhance the light.

Comments / 0

Community Policy