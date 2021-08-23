Red Sox attempt to bounce back in series finale vs. Rangers

Rodriguez (9-7) took the loss against Texas on Saturday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three over 3.2 innings. The left-hander came into the outing with a 1.10 ERA over his past three starts, but he couldn't keep things going against the Rangers. Rodriguez made it through the first inning unscathed but gave up a pair of runs in the second. He was then chased in the fourth after allowing a pair of doubles and a single, resulting in two runs. The final tally against Rodriguez came after he left the contest. He'll look to put the poor outing behind him in his next start, which is lined up to come at Cleveland next Friday.