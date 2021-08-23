Cancel
Blockchain Policy Matters: US Rep. Bill Foster on approaching policy challenges from tech perspective

By Ed Drake
coingeek.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Nguyen, founding president of Bitcoin Association, is back with another episode of Blockchain Policy Matters. In the latest episode, he is joined by U.S. Congressman Bill Foster, a Democratic Representative from Illinois who serves as the co-chair of the U.S. Congressional Blockchain Caucus. Rep. Foster also sits on the committee for financial services and is chairman of the taskforce on artificial intelligence. He also serves on the Science, Space and Technology Committee, and approaches the challenges of blockchain policy from the perspective of being a self-proclaimed “blockchain and tech guy.”

