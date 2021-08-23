Myths and Truths About Coaching

“Getting rid of a delusion makes us wiser than getting hold of a truth.” ―Karl Ludwig Borne. During my leadership training programs, I have come across with audiences with several myths towards coaching. Several people think that coaching is synonymous with counseling, mentoring, and training. They think that coaching involves huge costs; coaches are unprofessional; they provide everything on a platter; they are superhumans and ensure complete success, and women cannot make as good coaches as men. If you also have such myths, it is time to bust them to have a correct understanding of coaching. Here are the top coaching myths to bust and equip you with clarity.