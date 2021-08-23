Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Elevate Your Exercise: Why You Should Add Biking to Your Workout Routine

By Guidelines For Authors
worldfinancialreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are so many different reasons why biking should be a part of your workout routine. The physical and mental benefits from this form of exercise are great and sometimes unique. One example of this is that by biking you reduce the production of the hormone that causes anxiety and depression, once you have read this article you will begin to wonder why biking wasn’t already a part of your workout routine.

worldfinancialreview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Mental Health#Commuting#Workout#Electric Bikes Electric#Final Words Biking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Workouts
Related
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin Linked To Weight Loss

Around half the world’s population is deficient in this vitamin. Supplementation with vitamin D could help promote weight loss, a recent study suggests. Taking the supplement is linked to weight loss, lower body fat and better cholesterol readings. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One reason...
Fitnessglamourmagazine.co.uk

Are you a shower-skipper? This is what happens to your body when you 'forget' to wash after a workout (or any sweaty event)

For many of us, one of the great benefits of working from home is that we have more time to exercise. Without any dastardly commutes to navigate, our mornings can be spent doing anything from HIIT, to taking the dog for an extra loop around the block. But before we plonk ourselves down in front of our laptops, there's often one vital step we've already missed.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

Weight Loss: One Supplement That Can Reduce Belly Fat

Belly fat is the fat that surrounds the vital organs, deep in the belly. Foods containing fibre, like fruit and vegetables, can help to reduce weight and belly fat, research finds. Supplementation with psyllium, which is full of fibre and available as a supplement, can also reduce belly fat. Adding...
Fitnessspring.org.uk

The Best Exercise To Lower Blood Pressure

A review of 13 studies reveals what physical activity is effective in bringing down blood pressure. Exercising at least four hours a week reduces the risk of high blood pressure by 19 percent compared to those who exercise less than 60 minutes weekly, research finds. Activities outside work, like walking...
Workoutsboxrox.com

Extreme Power and Muscle Building Deadlift Workouts for CrossFit Athletes

These Muscle Building Deadlift Workouts are the perfect way to build full body power and strength. Muscle Building Deadlift Workouts for CrossFit Athletes. There are many versions of the deadlift out there. Deadlift variations include:. Normal Deadlift. Romanian Deadlift. Sumo Deadlift. Deadstop Deadlift. Dumbbell Deadlift. Single Leg Deadlifts. Deficit Deadlift.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Eating Habits To Avoid That Are Wrecking Your Workouts, Says Science

Fueling your body with proper nutrition is not only important for ensuring that you crush your workout, but also so that you feel good afterward as well. Below, we pinpoint five common eating habits that could be interfering with your ability to power through your favorite exercise routine—we even offer an easy solution for each! Then, don't miss Best Ways to Stay Fit in 2021, According to Celeb Trainers.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

These 2 Exercises Are the Keys to a Leaner Body Fast, Say Experts

While we're major proponents of strength training here at ETNT Mind+Body, we're also major proponents of simply mixing up your routine and trying all sorts of things. After all, as we've reported in the past, one of the surefire ways you'll slack on your workouts is by doing the same workout over and over. Whether you're doing different exercises on different days, mixing up your daily runs by adding different intensities and supplemental exercises, or simply trying new sports (golf, anyone?), keeping your workouts fun and fresh is paramount.
WorkoutsVogue

The Simple Exercise Routine You Need To Try For Improved Sleep

It’s no secret that many of us struggle getting some shut eye. In fact, recent research shows our sleep is worse than ever, with 63 per cent of those in the UK proclaiming it got worse after the first lockdown in March 2020. Many blamed stress (spurred on by everything from money to health worries) as a key reason.
Weight LossPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Alternating diets to boost weight loss

In a new study from the University of Toronto, researchers found nearly 80% of participants lost a “clinically significant” amount of body weight in less than two years after following three successive and varying diets. The dieters followed, in sequence, a calorie-restrictive diet, a low-carb/high-fat diet and an intermittent fasting...
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Morning Exercises You Should Skip After 60, Say Fitness Experts

As we've reported time and again at ETNT Mind+Body, when you reach your 50s, 60s, and beyond, it's important to ramp up your exercise, and one of the best things you can possibly do to counter the inexorable loss of muscle mass and mobility you experience while aging is to embrace strength training. Also, if you shifted your exercise to the morning hours, it can do wonders for your health, your mood, your productivity, and even your lifespan.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Best Supplements for a Slimmer Body, Say Dietitians

Sometimes even after altering our fitness routine and changing up some of our eating habits to reflect a healthier lifestyle, we might still find ourselves unable to shed a few of the extra pounds we'd hoped for. If you've set your own personal goal and are having trouble getting the lean body you've put your mind to, supplements may add an extra boost.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Never Forget to Do These Things Immediately After Exercise, Say Experts

Is there any better feeling than just completing an amazing workout? There you are, dripping with sweat, swimming in euphoria, and savoring the satisfaction that results from pure hard work and accomplishment. But before you pat yourself on the back, call it a day, and head for the showers, it's important to remind yourself that your work isn't actually done. After all, if you head straight from the bike seat or yoga mat directly for the showers, you'll be doing your body—and your health—a big disservice. We reached out to scores of fitness pros to learn all of the things you need to do after exercise, and we've compiled their answers right here. So read on for your ultimate post-exercise, pre-shower checklist. And for more on the benefits of recovering properly, see here for The #1 Worst Thing You Can Do if You Have Sore Muscles, Say Experts.
Posted by
Zachary Walston

Should You Use Interval or Continuous Training to Lose Fat?

There is no such thing as a universal best exercise routine. Period. Ok, now that that is out of the way, let’s use research to help answer the question in the title. What intensity should you train at if you want to maximize fat loss? When losing fat, the goal is to retain muscle. If you want to maximize your results, you have to choose one. You can shed fat mass while bulking up. You can do a little bit of each — the amount depends on your starting point — but if you want to maximize fat loss, adding muscle needs to wait.
WorkoutsPosted by
Mental_Floss

The Surprising Reason Your Muscles Get Tired When You Exercise

The beginning of a workout is often the easiest part. After slipping on your best activewear and loading up an energizing playlist, you may feel invincible when you start your exercise routine. But soon enough, something familiar happens—your muscles grow fatigued, and weights that felt like nothing a few minutes ago are suddenly impossible to lift. As you begrudgingly take a break, you may ask yourself: why do my muscles get tired so quickly? Though it may be annoying, sudden muscle fatigue is nothing to worry about. It's simply a byproduct of the way your body uses energy.
WorkoutsEsquire

Free Weights vs. Machines: Which Is Best for Your Workout

Resistance machines tend to take a lot of heat around the weight rack. They’re viewed as “newbie equipment”—equipment you use until you get your bearings in the gym and discover the superiority of free weights. That’s why there’s seldom a wait for machines, but someone always seems to be using the dumbbells you want. But as scientists become increasingly involved in this overwhelmingly one-sided debate, they’re discovering that there’s really no need for it at all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy