Yes, '70s curtain bangs and '90s hair clips are having a moment, but guess what? Y’all are about to regret the ~smack~ you've been talking about side hair parts for the last year, because they’re back, baby! Well, kind of. The side bangs that reigned supreme in the early aughts are making a comeback, and they look cooler than ever. And it's not just me and my tall forehead who prefer side bangs (IMO, they never went out of style): Take a look around and see how many people on your feed are pushing their bangs to the side these days. Or, fine, don't, and just let me show you instead with these 23 v cute pics of the side-bang trend in action rn. So ready or not, here are all the side-bangs hairstyles that will be all over your feeds soon.