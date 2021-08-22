The truth about Quentin Tarantino and his mother’s relationship

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has proven over his career just how ambitious his storytelling sensibilities are, delivering audiences a number of original narratives, but were he to revive an older story and deliver audiences a reboot from his perspective, he could see himself delivering a new take on First Blood with Adam Driver playing the John Rambo role. Driver wouldn't be the only big star in the effort, as Tarantino would like Kurt Russell to play the role of Sherriff Will Teasle, who was previously played by Brian Dennehy in the 1982 film, which has earned four sequels to date. Star Sylvester Stallone has teased that another installment was on the way.