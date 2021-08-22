Cancel
The truth about Quentin Tarantino and his mother’s relationship

Cover picture for the articleQuentin Tarantino He surprised his followers when he said that his mother would not receive a single dollar of the fortune that the filmmaker accumulated in his successful career. Many people found this situation as something negative in the life of Tarantino, who decided to take that harsh measure with his mother, Connie McHugh, after she did not support him in his youth with his writing career.

Celebritiesparentherald.com

Why Quentin Tarantino Vows Not to Share His Fortune With His Mom

Quentin Tarantino, the famous director of "Pulp Fiction" and "Kill Bill," has revealed that he has never shared his financial success with his mother, Connie Zastoupil. The 58-year-old director said that his mom hadn't received a penny from him because he held on to the insult she told him when he was 12 years old.
Family RelationshipsDen of Geek

Why Quentin Tarantino Doesn’t Make Family Pictures

Quentin Tarantino movies very rarely feature happy families. They barely contain any parental presence at all. One of the most memorable scenes in Pulp Fiction is a flashback. The boxer, Butch, played by Bruce Willis, remembers a pivotal moment from his childhood. The day he met a “special visitor,” named Capt. Koons (Christopher Walken), who interrupted the young boy’s cartoons to fulfill a final, personal mission. The captain had been imprisoned in the same POW camp in Hanoi where Butch’s father died.
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

Quentin Tarantino Never Gave His Mom Money Because She Mocked His Movie-Making Dreams

He's a filmmaker hailed as being one of the best in the business, but not everyone supported Quentin Tarantino's entertainment aspirations. His films have become classics as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Django Unchained, and several of his other masterpieces continue to be lauded, but recently, Tarantino revealed that when he was younger, his mother mocked his dreams.
Family Relationshipstalesbuzz.com

Quentin Tarantino’s mom defends him despite never getting a ‘penny’

Once upon a dime in Hollywood, a mother defended her inglorious bastard of a son. Quentin Tarantino recently revealed that from dusk ’til dawn, he’s kept a childhood promise to never share a cent of his earnings with his mother because of a single comment she made bashing his writing career. Now, she’s responded, and it would appear she has a natural born maternal instinct to defend him and his refusal to share his killer Hollywood profits.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Quentin Tarantino’s Mother Responds To Viral Comments About Not Receiving A Penny From Her Son’s Success

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most celebrated and beloved filmmakers of our time. The writer/director first got his start with 1992’s Reservoir Dogs and has gone on to make many iconic films like Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and most recently 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But apparently prior to massive success, his mother Connie Zastoupil did not cheer on his writing pursuits and Tarantino is still sour about it.
CelebritiesNo Film School

Tarantino's Mom Responds to His Comments

Last week, we reported that writer/director Quentin Tarantino spent some time on "The Moment" podcast with Brian Koppelman talking about his mother. He told a story about his mom scolding him about writing and suggesting he give up his writing career. He said that as a kid he basically swore revenge.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Indy100

Quentin Tarantino’s mum gives classiest response after director admits he hasn’t given her ‘a penny’

Quentin Tarantino’s mother has responded in the classiest fashion after her son publicly admitted that he hasn’t given her “a penny” of his fortune. The award-winning director, worth an estimated $120 million, revealed to Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman on his podcast The Moment that he had vowed never to give her his money after she made negative comments about him pursuing a writing career when he was a child.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

The Surprising Way Quentin Tarantino’s Mother Reacted To Being Completely Cut Off!

How would YOU react if your child made it big — and refused to ever give you a penny of it??. That’s the situation Connie Zastoupil is living in. You may not know the name, but you know her son’s: he’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino! And despite his millions from being one of the most successful filmmakers of all time, she was completely cut off due to an argument when he was just a child.
Books & LiteratureColumbia Daily Tribune

Quentin Tarantino expands on "Hollywood" epic in novel form

Earlier this summer, a novelization of Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was released. I am unsure how pervasive novelizations are these days. When I was a kid, I devoured them. I lived in the middle of nowhere, and seeing a movie on the big screen was not so easy. Often, the book version was the only way for me to experience a film’s story and characters. Otherwise, it’s been a while since I’ve read a book based on a movie.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Quentin Tarantino Has Never Seen All of Oliver Stone’s Version of His ‘Natural Born Killers’

Quentin Tarantino’s disdain for “Natural Born Killers,” the movie Oliver Stone made from the script he sold to the director, has become well-known in the 27 years since it was released. Though still the story of psychopathic killers Mickey and Mallory Knox (Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis), the script was heavily revised by Stone, along with screenwriter David Veloz, and associate producer Richard Rutowski, with Tarantino ending up with a story credit.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Quentin Tarantino Has An Idea For A Rambo Movie, And He’s Got The Perfect Star In Mind

Sylvester Stallone’s most iconic character has to be the underdog boxer, Rocky Balboa. In addition to playing the Philadelphia legend in six of his own movies, Balboa’s legacy stretched over to the Creed franchise, which Michael B. Jordan currently is carrying. But the debate can be made that Stallone’s second-most famous character in his filmography is John Rambo, the Vietnam veteran who never found his place in the world after serving his country in the military. Rambo made his debut in the 1982 drama First Blood, though Quentin Tarantino thinks that story is ripe for a remake.
MoviesComicBook

Quentin Tarantino Reveals What Actor He'd Remake First Blood With

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has proven over his career just how ambitious his storytelling sensibilities are, delivering audiences a number of original narratives, but were he to revive an older story and deliver audiences a reboot from his perspective, he could see himself delivering a new take on First Blood with Adam Driver playing the John Rambo role. Driver wouldn't be the only big star in the effort, as Tarantino would like Kurt Russell to play the role of Sherriff Will Teasle, who was previously played by Brian Dennehy in the 1982 film, which has earned four sequels to date. Star Sylvester Stallone has teased that another installment was on the way.
MusicPosted by
Deadline

Quentin Tarantino’s Tribute To Late EMI Music Exec Pat Lucas; She Took Chance On Him & OK’d Use Of ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Tune That Launched His Career

EXCLUSIVE: Pat Lucas, the former EMI Music executive who was a longtime friend to filmmakers she licensed songs to for their films, has died after a long battle with cancer. She passed away last Monday. While I wait to get more details from her distraught family, Quentin Tarantino asked to memorialize Lucas and express his forever gratitude to her taking a chance on an unproven filmmaker and granting rights to the Stealers Wheel song “Stuck in the Middle with You“ for use in his directorial debut Reservoir Dogs. Tarantino suggests you cannot hear that song even now and not think of Michael...
Charitiesthefocus.news

No, this isn't Quentin Tarantino's Afghanistan GoFundMe page

As the Taliban seize control of Afghanistan, people around the world have been seeking ways to help Afghanistan’s vulnerable citizens. One particular fundraiser, a GoFundMe page, has attracted the interest of many partly due to confusion over its creator, who some believe to be Oscar-winning director Quentin Tarantino. RIP: California...

