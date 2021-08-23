Condor Gold Plc Announces the Appointment of John Seaberg as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the 'Company' or 'Viva') is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Andrew ('Andy') Bolland to its Board of Directors. Andy is a highly qualified and experienced senior mining executive with a long and illustrious career, primarily with Barrick Gold, in positions including Manager of Processing and Open Pit Mining at Barrick Goldstrike and then as Director Technical Services and Director Operations for Barrick Gold of North America with operational and technical oversight responsibilities for Barrick's mines and joint ventures in North America. After leaving Barrick in 2016, Andy joined Hatch LTD as Director of Mining and Mineral Processing where he directed metallurgical plant activities and established an office in Salt Lake City. He has a strong background in Nevada in all aspects of mine permitting, feasibility study, development, and operations, with a particular focus on processing and plant operations. Andy has a degree in Chemical Engineering from Strathclyde University in Glasgow, Scotland.