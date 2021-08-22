Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the details of how the musical ‘Hamilton’ and a magic show brought their children together for a great family outing

marketresearchtelecast.com
 5 days ago

The medium was in charge of spreading the images of the family outing where Ben Affleck he showed off a blue button-down shirt, navy blazer, khaki pants, and brown boots. For its part, Jennifer Lopez She imposed fashion again and set the trend with a long floral print dress, a green jacket with gold buttons and pink peep-toe heels.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Jlo
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jennifer Garner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Outing#Navy#Universal Studios#Universal Citywalk#The Beverly Hills Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Alex Rodriguez poses with the car he once gifted Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez sparked a frenzy on Instagram late Wednesday when he posted a photo of himself smiling as he leans on what appears to be the red Porsche he previously gifted to Jennifer Lopez for her 50th birthday. “I’m super down to earth,” he captioned the seemingly extremely pointed photo.
CelebritiesPage Six

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands while shopping

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez pulled out their “dinero” for a shopping trip. The paparazzi-obsessed couple were photographed holding hands on Thursday while spending the afternoon making luxe purchases at Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles. It appears the “Let’s Get Loud” pop star and “Argo” director are slowly...
Weight Lossenstarz.com

Ben Affleck Not 'Perfect' Enough to Make Jennifer Lopez Happy?

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly obsessing about her and her boyfriend Ben Affleck looking like the perfect couple. Per the National Enquirer, the "Batman v. Superman" actor forces himself to lose weight and keep the weight off since he and JLo rekindled their romance a few months ago. This is because...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is how Seraphina, Ben Affleck’s daughter and Emme Anthony Lopez’s new best friend, looks today

Reconciliation between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez It was one of the most shocking news in the world of Hollywood, since they are currently having a rematch in love, after having been one of the most iconic couples in the early 2000s. It is clear that the relationship is on the right track, since his daughters, Seraphina, with whom he had with Jennifer Garner, and Emme Muñiz, fruit of the marriage of JLo with Marc Anthony, they began to share time together until they became friends.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Enjoy a Night Out With J. Lo’s Daughter Emme: Photos

Still going strong! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit up celebrity hotspot Craig’s for dinner after returning home from their luxurious European yacht trip. The “Get Right” singer, 52, and the Argo director, 48, were photographed at the West Hollywood restaurant on Wednesday, August 11, along with Lopez’s 13-year-old daughter, Emme. The Hustlers star was dressed casually in a beige tank top and white wide-leg trousers, while her beau chose a dark V-neck sweater and matching pants.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

J Lo's Pink-Diamond Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck Is Reportedly Worth Almost $12 Million Today

Now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their romance, bets are high for whether J Lo still has her pink 6.1-carat diamond engagement ring from 2002. After meeting and falling in love on the set of Gigli, Ben proposed to Jennifer with the Harry Winston sparkler that was then valued at $1.2 million and called one of the rarest stones in the world. "It's the most magnificent thing I've ever seen. I still look at it and kind of marvel at it, you know?" Jen told Diane Sawyer during an interview. "He was like, 'I just wanted you to have something that nobody else would have.'" According to her former publicist Rob Shuter, Jen has never returned the ring, reporting to Access Daily, "If things move forward with these two, gosh, she's already got the most beautiful ring I've seen."
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Jennifer Lopez dazzles in a dreamy dress - and wait ‘til you see her bag

If you’re looking for fall style inspo, Jennifer Lopez just served up a gorgeous look that’s the perfect way to transition into the season. The Hustlers star looked incredible as she showed off her toned legs in a printed blue Coach dress tucked under a plush fur coat and kicked up her heels on a cement staircase in a pair of furry Coach stiletto sandals we want right now.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Why Jennifer Lopez Just Might Be End Game For Ben Affleck

Watch: Why Ben Affleck Might Be Endgame for Jennifer Lopez. If you can't say something nice, you shouldn't be talking s--t about your exes. It's an adage Ben Affleck has clearly taken to heart. You won't catch the Deep Water actor saying anything short of laudatory about ex-wife Jennifer Garner...
Beauty & Fashioncodelist.biz

J. Lo + Ben Affleck: love comeback or a clever PR stunt?

Almost two decades after their media-laden relationship, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are (finally officially) a couple again. It’s probably the love comeback of the year, oh what, of the decade! Or is it just a clever calculation?. PRO: My battered pandemic soul believes in Bennifer 2.0. The love comeback...
CelebritiesMarin Independent Journal

Matt Damon: Ben Affleck confided that J-Lo romance in 2003 hurt his career

Ben Affleck has always tried to downplay the extent to which his career slump in the early 2000s was related to him becoming best known as Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend, transforming him from a once-promising talent, serious about making good movies, into someone who seemed more interested in being a celebrity.
CelebritiesElle

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Wore Peak Summer Outfits on a Yacht in Italy

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's luxe European yacht trip has moved from Capri to Nerano, Italy—and paparazzi once again captured Bennifer's vacation style. The two were pictured together on the $130 million yacht, Lopez in a red striped bikini top and white culottes, and Affleck in a tie-dye Ralph Lauren top. Nothing says “summer” quite like tie-dye and swimsuits, amiright?! Lopez accessorized with her “Ben” necklace again (naturally).

Comments / 0

Community Policy