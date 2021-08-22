Cancel
Marvel: Loki episode has an easter egg dedicated to Captain Carter from What If …? – Depor Newspaper

marketresearchtelecast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoki’s director Kate Herron did not debunk theories that the character was Sharon Carter, prompting further speculation. Now, What If …? seems to have confirmed this possible cameo. The Peggy Carter arrested at the Loki premiere may be a variant of Captain Carter. MARVEL | Details of the second episode...

#Depor#Super Soldier#Avt
