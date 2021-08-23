Habana Labs' Linux AI Driver Causes More Concerns - Changes Dropped Ahead Of Linux 5.15

Computers are good at automation, but not everyone knows how to make automation work. It's a real luxury, though, to be able to schedule a task for a computer at a specific time and then forget about it. Maybe you have a file to upload or download at a specific time, or you need to process a batch of files that don't yet exist but are guaranteed to exist by a certain time or a setting that needs monitoring, or maybe you just need a friendly reminder to pick up bread and butter on the way home from work.