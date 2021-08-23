Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Habana Labs' Linux AI Driver Causes More Concerns - Changes Dropped Ahead Of Linux 5.15

phoronix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Habana Labs has been known for their open-source and upstream Linux kernel driver for their AI training/inference accelerators with that code they had been working on as a start-up even before being acquired by Intel, it's continued to cause friction that they rely in user-space on closed-source components like their compiler. That in turn is again causing problems for changes that the Habana Labs kernel driver planned to land with the upcoming Linux 5.15 cycle.

www.phoronix.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linux Kernel#The Habana Labs Kernel#Api#Drm#Nak#The Dma Buf P2p#Habanalabs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
SoftwareFudzilla

AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualisation is a little insecure

AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualisation (SEV) scheme may not be as secure as its claims according to a team of Berlin boffins. The team at Technische Universität Berlin has devised an attack that defeats the system of protecting the data in virtual machines from rogue administrators in cloud environments. In a...
Softwaregamingideology.com

Windows 10 warning: Don’t let anyone touch your PC until this critical bug is fixed

There’s another new Windows 10 warning to watch out for, and until it’s resolved, you may want to make sure no one gets near your PC. The latest threat is terrifyingly simple, where hackers can take full control of a computer simply by plugging in an accessory, such as a mouse, made by Razer. This hardware company is one of the most popular in the world, with its bold and brash peripherals that are particularly liked by the gaming community.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Windows 365: Microsoft’s operating system from the cloud is now available

Microsoft’s Windows 365 cloud operating system is now available. The subscription offer is explicitly aimed at companies and is intended in various versions to open up the possibility of using Windows 10 on different devices and, from the end of the year, Windows 11 as a cloud service in the browser.
Softwarephoronix.com

Cirrus Logic "Dolphin" Audio Support Coming For Linux 5.15

Cirrus Logic has contributed a number of improvements to their CS8409 HDA audio driver for the Linux kernel that includes support for new "Dolphin" audio hardware. Cirrus Logic open-source developers have been working on a set of more than two dozen patches for their Cirrus audio driver code for the kernel. This includes reorganizing code, support for multiple companion codecs connected to the CS8409, and new hardware support dubbed Dolphin as the successor to Cyborg.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

35 Practical Examples of Linux Find Command

The Linux find command is one of the most important and frequently used command-line utilities in Unix-like operating systems. The find command is used to search and locate the list of files and directories, based on conditions you specify for files that match the arguments.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

How to Install Microsoft Edge on Rocky Linux 8

Rocky Linux 8 users currently, by default, are only limited to the Firefox Internet Browser. However, many alternatives can be installed. Microsoft Edge is one alternative that has been in development for over a year and has been getting quite a lot of good reviews amongst many Linux distribution communities and maybe an alternative compared to just switching to Google Chrome.
Software9to5Mac

Parallels 17 brings enhanced Windows gaming experience, the first macOS Monterey virtual machine running on Apple Silicon, more

Parallels, the popular way to virtualize different operating systems on macOS is out with a brand-new version that adds some great features. Headlining this release is an enhanced Windows gaming experience, the ability to run macOS Monterey betas in a virtual machine on Apple Silicon, and a virtual TPM chip for Windows. Keep reading to learn all about the new features of Parallels 17.
Computersxda-developers

Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac comes with Windows 11 support, new M1 features, and more

Today, Corel announced Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac, the latest version of its virtualization software. The platform has gained recognition since last year when Apple started transitioning its Macs over to ARM processors, as it means that you can no longer use Boot Camp to run Windows natively on a Mac. Indeed, your only solution is to use virtualization software like Parallels.
SoftwareInfoworld

OpenAI offers API for GitHub Copilot AI model

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research and deployment venture that co-developed the GitHub Copilot AI-based coding tool, has released an API version of the model that powers Copilot. On August 10, OpenAI released an improved version of its OpenAI Codex AI system, which translates natural language into code, through the OpenAI...
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Linux traceroute Command Explained with Examples

Traceroute is a command line utility that prints the route (or hops) that a packet takes to reach another host. It is used for network diagnostics. In this article, we will discuss everything you want to know about the Linux traceroute command and how to use it in your daily practice.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Tool converts Linux Docker images to Windows Subsystem for Linux

Windows Subsystem for Linux allows admins to access Linux-based tools directly from Windows, but not every Linux distribution is available via the Microsoft Store. A new tool is now available called EasyWSL can convert almost any Linux Docker image into a WSL distro. EasyWSL was created by cybersecurity firm Red...
Computersphoronix.com

Linux 5.15 To Add Graphics Support For Qualcomm Adreno 680, 7c3

The MSM DRM kernel updates to this open-source Qualcomm Adreno driver have been sent in to DRM-Next ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.15 merge window. There are a variety of updates and fixes to this drm-msm-next update but most notable is new Adreno 600 series support. Qualcomm's Adreno 680 is now supported as well as the 7c3.
Softwareopensource.com

Schedule a task with the Linux at command

Computers are good at automation, but not everyone knows how to make automation work. It's a real luxury, though, to be able to schedule a task for a computer at a specific time and then forget about it. Maybe you have a file to upload or download at a specific time, or you need to process a batch of files that don't yet exist but are guaranteed to exist by a certain time or a setting that needs monitoring, or maybe you just need a friendly reminder to pick up bread and butter on the way home from work.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Emulate the Amiga home computer with Linux

The Amiga is a family of personal computers. It’s the last truly great gaming home computer before the dominance of the PC and the 32-bit games consoles. Learn to emulate the Amiga home computer with Linux here. Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Install and Use Neofetch on Linux

Neofetch displays an ASCII logo of your Linux distribution along with information related to your system in the terminal. Many Linux users will use it in screenshots of their desktops just because they think it's cool. And they're right. You can use it to show off your setup in screenshots too.
Computersphoronix.com

Apple M1 PCIe Driver Under Review For The Linux Kernel

While Linux 5.12 saw initial support merged for the Apple M1, it was quite the basic support with more robust support still to come. Besides the graphics support being a large work-in-progress, one of the areas now coming about is the new PCI Express driver that is necessary for supporting more functionality of this driver.
Computersthinkcomputers.org

Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast Leaked With Alder Lake and DG2 GPUs

A user from the Chinese platform Weibo, 从未完美过, has shared the initial details about the next-gen Intel Next Unit of Computing (NUC). Intel’s NUC platform offers entry-level to high-level performance for laptops and Mini-PCs. Recently, the NUC 11 was announced, which comes with Intel Tiger Lake KB series processors and offers support for full-size discrete GPU. This GPU enclosure with NUC Element board is far from a small configuration; hence it cannot be called ‘mini,’ but Intel also offers smaller machines, such as its Enthusiast line.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Disable Windows 11 Bloatware With This New System Tool

The first unofficial optimization tool for Windows 11 is already here. ThisIsWin11 allows you to customize many of Windows 11's settings all from one app. Instead of hunting down each setting yourself through the control panel, settings app or other tools. You can do things such as disable Microsoft Teams, disable PowerThrottling, adjust visual effects for best performance, and change windows to dark mode all from the software.
Video GamesPosted by
TechSpot

How CPU Cores & Cache Impact Gaming Performance

At some point you may have heard someone say that for gaming you need X amount of cores. Typical examples include “6 is more than enough cores,” or “you need a minimum of 8 cores for gaming,” due to some misguided notion that consoles have 8 cores and therefore that’s what PC gamers will require moving forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy