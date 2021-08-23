Habana Labs' Linux AI Driver Causes More Concerns - Changes Dropped Ahead Of Linux 5.15
While Habana Labs has been known for their open-source and upstream Linux kernel driver for their AI training/inference accelerators with that code they had been working on as a start-up even before being acquired by Intel, it's continued to cause friction that they rely in user-space on closed-source components like their compiler. That in turn is again causing problems for changes that the Habana Labs kernel driver planned to land with the upcoming Linux 5.15 cycle.www.phoronix.com
