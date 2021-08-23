KNOWLEDGE CENTER: Looking to boost your savings with easy access to your money? A money market account may be a good fit. [Column]

In 2017, Ankur Jain had sold a company to Tinder, had become its VP of product, and was hating the conversations he was having. He was living in San Francisco, where Silicon Valley types would talk about solving big problems and bettering the world — “and then the kind of stuff I would keep hearing about was, like, ‘We’re building crypto stickers,’ ” Jain says. This in a state where the median household price had hit twice the national mark, and in a city that over the past five years had seen median home prices nearly double. And it wasn’t as if the housing stock had astronomically improved. “The more these things became expensive, the less you got as a consumer,” he remembers realizing. “In what world of private sector markets does that make sense? And that, to me, spells opportunities to change a whole model.”