Star Wars is now 44 years old and shows little sign of waning in popularity. While the franchise was largely off screens between 1983 and 1997, there has been a wealth of movies and TV shows released over the past four decades. As well as the nine Skywalker Saga movies, we've had '80s Ewok films, original trilogy special editions, more recent spin-off movies, multiple animated series, The Mandalorian, and of course, a notorious Holiday Special. And there's plenty more to come over the next few years.