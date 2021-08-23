MIKE DEWINE: Moving Appalachia Ohio forward
The Appalachian region of Ohio is diverse in both its landscapes and people. The 32 Ohio counties that make up Appalachian Ohio have terrain perfect for hiking and biking, beautiful waterways for boating or fishing, and even sandy beaches on our northern coast in Ashtabula. My wife, Fran, and I just spent a few days in part of the region with our family and enjoyed many activities, including outdoor opportunities at Lake Hope in McArthur, a performance of Tecumseh at Sugarloaf Mountain Theater in Chillicothe, and a tour of historic Buckeye Furnace in Wellston.www.djournal.com
