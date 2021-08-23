You could win a vacation to AULANI Resort in Hawaiʻi!

Ever wonder where Queer Eye host Bobby Berk vacations when he wants to get away from it all? Or where Jessica Nabongo—the first Black woman to visit every country in the world—likes to hunker down in Colombia? Or which Tuscan estate has Opening Ceremony’s Carol Lim falling all over herself with heart-eye emojis? We grilled hundreds of award-winning designers, architects, chefs, authors, photographers, hospitality experts, and more to find out their favorite escapes in the U.S. and around the world. The vast majority of their favorite vacation rentals are bookable via Airbnb and Vrbo, but you better move quickly—the calendars of these highly rated French chateaus, Kenyan beach homes, and Grecian cave dwellings fill up fast.