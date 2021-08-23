Cancel
The Game Supports Anderson .Paak's No Posthumous Albums Tattoo/Stance

Cover picture for the articleHate it or love it, The Game says people gotta respect Anderson .Paak's strong conviction to put the kibosh on any posthumous albums ... so much so he got his dying wish tattooed on his arm. And, Game's game as far as the sentiment goes ... sort of. We got...

Anderson .Paak just made his wishes very clear regarding posthumous releases

Posthumous releases have always been clouded in moral ambiguity. Artists spend whole careers fighting for complete creative control over their art, and grappling with their message. Creatives obsess over their creations; it's just the nature of the beast. But when family members, prior collaborators, and estates take it into their own hands to release work from an artist after their death, it's impossible to know if the deceased would consent to the world consuming what could be very private or unfinished work. For at least one artist now though, Anderson .Paak, we know he absolutely does not consent to posthumous releases as he had the clause from his will tattooed on his arm and posted it to his Instagram stories.
