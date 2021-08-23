Cancel
Red Sox attempt to bounce back in series finale vs. Rangers

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is hoping that an extra day off will help to wash away the memory of his team's sloppy play on Saturday night. The Red Sox committed a season-high five errors and had several baserunning blunders in a 10-1 blowout loss to the scuffling Texas Rangers. Boston will attempt to bounce back after Hurricane Henri postponed the series finale against the Rangers at Fenway Park by one day to Monday afternoon.

Sunday’s series finale between the Red Sox and Rangers was postponed. The game was rescheduled for Monday at 1:10 p.m. Tickets for Sunday’s game will be honored for Monday’s rescheduled contest. Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound as the Red Sox look to take the three-game series from the Rangers after losing 10-1 on Saturday night.

