Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Robert Redford’s 1st Crippling Experience with Child Loss Came Decades before His Son James’ Passing

By Joe Akins
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 4 days ago

Iconic actor Robert Redford has had an incredible career spanning several decades, but deep within, the actor battles the grief of outliving two of his sons.

85-year-old actor Robert Redford is one of the most decorated actors. With two Academy Awards to his name, Redford has seen it all; however, it is his personal tragedies that have left a scar on his heart.

Redford’s life is filled with the pain and sorrow of losing his children. Last year, the legendary actor lost his son James, but that was not his first time battling such grief. His first child loss happened decades earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vCeUs_0bZwvXWP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0imygp_0bZwvXWP00

LOSING HIS NEWBORN

In the 1950s, Redford’s career was going up the hill, having found himself wanted on many sets. It was during that time the “The Sting” actor decided to start a family.

Redford welcomed first-born son Scott with ex-wife Lola Van Wagenen in September 1959. Unfortunately, the newborn was not around for too long as he died two months later from sudden infant death syndrome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xypTI_0bZwvXWP00

Scott’s death was a fatal blow for Redford and his wife. The former couple held an intimate service for their toddler as they battled the grief of their loss. Later on, the duo welcomed three other children before their divorce.

Redford later found refuge in his marriage to a young Lola Van Wagenen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grV9T_0bZwvXWP00

LOSING JAMES

Tragedy struck the retired actor for the second time following the death of his son James who was 58 at the time of his tragic death. The news of James's death was undoubtedly a huge blow to the aged actor and his family.

James was reportedly diagnosed with liver cancer. He learned of his diagnosis while awaiting a liver transplant. Prior to his death, the 58-year-old had a series of health concerns. Upon his death, his family asked for privacy as they mourned his loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MhTSf_0bZwvXWP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXr2w_0bZwvXWP00

REDFORD’S BIGGEST REGRET

Although the 85-year-old had dreamed of a career, he also had regrets along the way. Having had a rough childhood, Redford had his mom to thank for turning his life around for the better.

The actor described his mother as supportive and loving, but unfortunately, she died before she could see her son become all she had hoped for, and this is Redford’s biggest regret — he never got to thank her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TX6vd_0bZwvXWP00

Redford later found refuge in his marriage to a young Lola Van Wagenen, who he was married to for 27 years. The couple divorced afterward, with Redford confirming that his growing fame in Hollywood put a strain on their relationship.

Hopefully, the legendary actor would get to live the rest of his life basking in the love and comfort of his children and his illustrious career.

Comments / 0

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
322K+
Followers
31K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Person
Robert Redford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Actor#Liver Cancer#Ex Wife
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Italian Nuns Die and Choose Who They Want to Be Reborn As

Three Italian nuns died, and when they appeared at the magnificent heaven's gate, they had the option to choose to be reborn and live for six more months. Saint Peter greeted the women with a bright face. The seemingly proud and smiling saint explained to them that they had lived a pleasant life worthy of emulation and had the opportunity to select another personality to return to earth as.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Stepkids Mocked Me after Their Father’s Death and Got Taught a Lesson – Story of the Day

My stepchildren stuck it to me after their father's demise, and I couldn't stand it. But I took solace in the fact that they did not get away with it. I'm a 32-year-old with no biological kids to call my own, and I've been with the same man — Eric — for more than five years. When we tied the knot, I became a stepmom to his two boys by signing to have parental rights over both of them.
Cancersurvivornet.com

Does Actor Robert Redford’s Sun Damaged Skin Make Him More Likely to Get Skin Cancer? Top Tips For Protection

Actor Robert Redford, 84, has experienced a fair amount of sun damage on his skin over the years. SurvivorNet explains how this may be associated with skin cancer. If the skin is damaged from sun overexposure, this may cause precancerous skin lesions to form. If untreated, these precancerous cells may eventually develop into a full-blown skin cancer diagnosis.
Family Relationshipsnickiswift.com

How Many Kids Does Robert Redford Have?

Screen legend Robert Redford has undeniably one of the most accomplished filmographies in Hollywood. With his dashingly handsome good looks and versatile thespian skills, Robert was seemingly born to play many of the charismatic icons he's brought to life on-screen. (After all this time, it is still hard to imagine someone else playing the Sundance Kid.)
Celebritiesfox13news.com

Happy birthday Robert Redford: Watch hidden gems from his long career

CHICAGO - It’s time to celebrate the Sundance Kid. Multitalented matinee idol Robert Redford was born on Aug. 18, 1936, making this the actor, director and famously handsome gentleman’s 85th birthday. If Redford, a native of Santa Monica, California, had stuck solely to acting, he’d still have a legendary career....
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Barbra Streisand's birthday tribute for Robert Redford has us swooning

Barbra Streisand on Wednesday shared a dreamy throwback photo of herself with Robert Redford in honor of Redford’s 85th birthday. “Dear Bob, happy birthday. It was great talking to you the other day,” Streisand, 79, captioned the still of her and Redford from “The Way We Were.”. Redford and Streisand...
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Happy Birthday, Robert Redford! His 15 Most Memorable Leading Ladies, In Pictures

As an actor, director, and co-founder of the Sundance Film Festival, Charles Robert Redford—who celebrates his 85th birthday today—has left an indelible impact on American cinema. The archetypal leading man, Redford has appeared in political thrillers, crime capers, and historical dramas over his 60-year career; in films about baseball, skiing, sailing, the rodeo, and several about journalism. And buttressing many of those performances are some wonderful leading ladies, from an adolescent Scarlett Johansson to the likes of Jane Fonda, Natalie Wood, and Meryl Streep, each of whom Redford worked with on multiple occasions.
Celebritiesbeachamjournal.com

Robert Redford is 85 years old today

Robert Redford is 85 years old today. An actor, film director, producer, businessman, environmentalist, philanthropist, and founder of the Sundance Film Festival, Redford has received two Oscars: one in 1981 for directing Ordinary People and one for Lifetime Achievement in 2002. In 2010, he was awarded French Knighthood in the Legion d'Honneur.
Newark, NJPosted by
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy