Toms River, NJ

Yum! Is Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Coming to Toms River, New Jersey?

By Shawn Michaels
 4 days ago
Have You heard of Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers? They have locations all over the country, but none here in Ocean County...this would be the first for Freddy's. Freddy's was founded in 2002 by Bill Simon, Randy Simon, and Scott Redler in Kansas. The restaurant was named after Bill and Randy's Father "Freddy" who was a World War II Veteran. Freddy Simon’s family values and patriotic service to his country are the foundation of the restaurant concept.

Ocean County, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

A Delicious Winner in Forked River, NJ! This “little” Diner is Always So Good

No matter when we go, mainly for breakfast, it's always delicious and they have my favorite for breakfast, creamed dried beef. This is totally my opinion, but don't pass this one by. I can't say it enough, We love the Forked River Diner. It's one of the few places in Ocean County that actually have my favorite, creamed dried beef. Cream dried beef is one of the foods that take me right back to my childhood.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Another NJ business folds due to lack of staff, this time a BBQ

While Gov. Murphy decides whether or not to extend the pandemic unemployment relief past September 4, another New Jersey business closes because they can't find staff. Big Barlow's BBQ and Catering of Barnegat in Ocean County closed its doors on August 21. The reasons they cite, according to their Facebook page, is the "influx of meat prices and shortage of staff. We have no control over this."
RestaurantsPosted by
Beach Radio

These Are Officially The Prettiest Donuts At The Jersey Shore

There's a local Jersey Shore donut shop that's not only a great neighborhood hang (cue the Cheers song because everyone knows your name), it's also a destination for the visiting donut aficionado. These donuts are mouthwatering but we can't ignore the art...presentation is everything! If you're going to a function and you show up with a box of these you're already a hit! Behold the prettiest donuts at the Jersey Shore.
Belmar, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

‘Hang 10′ With Jimmy G & Blue Moon At New Jersey’s Best Surfing Competition In Belmar

If I'm not broadcasting shows or writing articles for 94.3 The Point, I am probably in the ocean bodyboarding. It's my favorite hobby and I like to tell people that being a radio personality is my profession but being a bodyboarder is my passion. There are days I wish I was riding massive waves for a living, but let's be real, bodyboarding in New Jersey doesn't pay the bills...or does it?
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

The Best Food Vendors At The 2021 Sea Hear Now Festival

Asbury Park On The List? Here are the 50 best beach towns in America. Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.
LifestylePosted by
Beach Radio

Jersey Shore Wawa Fans Will Be Obsessed with This Exclusive New Item

Did you see Wawa tease an exciting announcement this morning? I sure did. You'll probably be shocked to find out that this isn't an item you'll find on the menu. You could tell Wawa had something up its sleeves...or maybe socks, since yesterday morning. Our favorite convenience store posted a graphic of a sneaker print with the caption "No caption necessary," which got us wondering what that could possibly mean.
Manasquan, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

One Of The Biggest Names In Music Was All Smiles In Manasquan, New Jersey

Manasquan is easily one of the Jersey Shore's best beach towns. Everything about the area is unique and one of a kind. The beach is beautiful, there is fun nightlife, outstanding restaurants, and a cool downtown with many locally owned businesses. The Manasquan people are great too! Manasquan is a tremendous summertime destination, which is why a few celebrities have been spotted there these last few months.
PoliticsPosted by
Beach Radio

There’s A NEW Girl Scout Cookie Coming New Jersey And It’s Gonna Rock Your World

We like to tackle the pressing issues here on 94.3 The Point so I quickly put on my reporter hat (it was a bit dusty) and I dug in to see if there was any truth to the swirling rumors about a brand new Girl Scout cookie flavor joining the line up this year. As you can tell, this is serious business so I went straight to the top and talked to the C.E.O. of Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, Eileen Higgins to get the cold hard facts. Let's just say, you're going to love what I found out! There IS a new cookie coming to town and it's going to rock your world.

