Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City put under strict lockdown after coronavirus surge

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ywOx8_0bZwv7u000
People ride on a motorcycle through a quiet intersection in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (Bui Van Lanh/AP) (AP)

Vietnam’s largest metropolis, Ho Chi Minh City, began a strict lockdown in an attempt to curb its worst coronavirus outbreak, a day before US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in the country on a state visit.

People in high-risk districts are not allowed to leave home under the tight restrictions, which will remain in effect for at least two weeks.

The city said it has mobilised police and army troops to monitor the lockdown and to deliver food as other necessities to each household.

Officials hope to flatten the surge and ease the pressure on the overloaded health care system by asking people to “stay put” and “stay in”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLlRp_0bZwv7u000
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Since the wave of infections began at the end of April, Vietnam has reported 344,000 cases, with Ho Chi Minh City and neighbouring Binh Duong accounting for most of them.

Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam’s entire southern region have already been in lockdown since July, when the delta variant started to spread quickly.

Public gatherings are banned, non-essential business are closed and people are asked to only leave home to buy food or for urgent matters.

Since June, Ho Chi Minh City, a metropolis of 10 million people, has set up more than a dozen temporary hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients, but the high number of cases means thousands of patients are not able to be admitted to hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i1Q0D_0bZwv7u000
An army soldier checks identifications at a Covid-19 lockdown checkpoint in Ho Chi Minh City (Vu Tien Luc/AP) (AP)

According to the ministry of health, about 19,000 Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms have been asked to stay at home with medical assistance from teams of mobile doctors in their communities.

On Sunday, the health ministry reported 737 deaths, the highest number Vietnam has confirmed in a day, increasing the total death toll to 8,277, mostly in the southern region.

On Tuesday, Ms Harris is to land in Hanoi, which is also under a lockdown, for a two-day visit to boost bilateral relations.

The US has been Vietnam’s largest vaccine donor, providing five million doses of Moderna to help the country’s vaccination programme.

Posted by
Fox News

China has placed millions under lockdown as the nation faces the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in months

China has placed millions under lockdown as the nation faces the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in months due to the more transmissible delta variant. Initial reports from last week noted that the variant had spread to 15 cities, but that number had risen to 20 cities by Monday. The latest outbreak started July 20 with the variant detected on a plane that arrived at Nanjing Lukou International Airport during a routine cleaning.
Posted by
Fortune

Vietnam had a near-perfect record of fending off COVID-19. Then came the Delta variant

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Up until a few months ago, Vietnam could boast of one of the world’s most successful COVID-19 responses. The country virtually eradicated the virus from the country’s borders even as it flummoxed governments and ravaged health systems in richer countries like the U.S. But this summer, Vietnam’s victory over COVID was inundated by a Delta-driven wave of infections.
Worldwhbl.com

Vietnam to extend movement curbs in biggest city as virus toll rises

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s business hub Ho Chi Minh City will extend its coronavirus restrictions to the end of August, state media reported on Friday, as new infections and deaths rise further in the epicentre of the country’s worst outbreak yet. “We have to prepare for a prolonged battle,” Phan...
Posted by
Reuters

Vietnam to half quarantine time for fully vaccinated visitors

HANOI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam will slash the duration of mandatory quarantine for foreign visitors from two weeks to just seven days, its health ministry said on Wednesday, as the Southeast Asian country battles its biggest COVID-19 outbreak yet. Vietnam successfully contained the virus for much of last year...
Militaryq957.com

Vietnam deploys troops to enforce lockdown in largest city

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnamese soldiers on Monday were deployed on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City to help enforce a lockdown in the country’s business hub, which has become the epicentre of its worst coronavirus outbreak so far during the pandemic. Panic-buying broke out at supermarkets in the city...
Militarycrossroadstoday.com

Vietnam calls on army for food delivery ahead of lockdown

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam’s government said it is sending troops to Ho Chi Minh City to help deliver food and aid to households as it further tightens restrictions on people’s movements amid a worsening surge of the coronavirus. The army personnel will be deployed to help with logistics as...
WorldKEYT

Vietnam tightens virus lockdown ahead of Harris visit

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam’s largest metropolis, Ho Chi Minh City, has begun a tightened lockdown to battle the coronavirus. It comes a day ahead of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit to the capital, Hanoi. In Ho Chi Minh City, police and army troops have mobilized to enforce the lockdown, and deliver food and supplies to each household. People in “high risk” districts must stay home under the stricter measures, imposed for at least two weeks. The Health Ministry on Sunday reported 737 virus-related deaths, its highest single-day total. That raises the death toll since the pandemic began to 8,277, most in the southern region. Hanoi, in the north, is also under a lockdown, although not as strict.
Posted by
Reuters

Vietnam reports 10,266 new COVID-19 infections, 389 deaths

HANOI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry reported 10,266 new COVID-19 infections and 389 deaths on Monday, most of which were detected in outbreak epicentre Ho Chi Minh City, where troops have been deployed to enforce a strict lockdown. Editing by James Pearson. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust...
Posted by
AFP

Philippines orders 13 million into lockdown over Delta fears

The Philippines will send more than 13 million people in the national capital region back into lockdown next week, the government said Friday, as it tries to head off a surge in cases of a hyper-contagious coronavirus strain. Experts have warned of an explosion in infections fuelled by the Delta variant that could overwhelm hospitals in the coming weeks if restrictions are not drastically tightened in the crowded capital. "We had to make this difficult decision in order to save more lives," President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque said on government television. Restaurant dining and mass gatherings have been banned with immediate effect and a two-week stay-at-home order will start on August 6, Roque said.

