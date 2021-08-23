Irene Nordloef

Crowds of Afghans returned to Kabul's airport Friday in an increasingly desperate attempt to escape the country after deadly suicide bombings targeted the thousands seeking to flee the Taliban's takeover. Evacuation flights resumed with fresh urgency as U.S. forces braced for further attacks ahead of President Joe Biden's deadline to...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will start dialing back its ultra-low-rate policies this year as long as hiring continues to improve, Chair Jerome Powell said Friday, signaling the beginning of the end of the Fed’s extraordinary response to the pandemic recession. The Fed’s move could lead, over time, to...
(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration's Covid-related eviction moratorium. "Congress was on notice that a further extension would almost surely require new legislation, yet it failed to act in the several weeks leading up to the moratorium's expiration," the court wrote in an unsigned, eight-page opinion.
(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
A Florida judge on Friday knocked down the state's order banning local school districts from implementing mask mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper's decision followed a four-day trial, which was held online as the state struggles to contain the spread of Covid-19. School districts have the right to...
WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell wants everyone who lives or works outside the city’s levee protection system to evacuate well ahead of an expected hit by Hurricane Ida on Sunday. “I am calling for a mandatory evacuation of all areas outside of our levee protection system,”...
SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Texas' House of Representatives on Thursday advanced a bill restricting voting access, more than six weeks after Democratic lawmakers fled the state in an effort to deny the legislature the quorum needed to approve the Republican-backed measure. The House resumed business on Aug. 19 after three...
(CNN) — The veteran US Capitol Police officer who killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt went public Thursday, revealing his identity and defending his actions on January 6. "I know that day I saved countless lives," Lt. Michael Byrd said in an interview with "NBC Nightly News." "I know members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in jeopardy and in serious danger. And that's my job."
