The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, has achieved a new industry milestone with its Open Caching Testbed Initiative, demonstrating the interoperability of the Alliance’s Open Caching APIs between multiple providers. With Disney Streaming acting as content origin, Broadpeak and Telefonica implemented several of the Open Caching specifications to demonstrate that the Open Caching concept and technology operate as intended and can connect caches from multiple entities involved in delivering streaming video content. This testbed also validates the Open Caching concept and the Alliance’s specifications.