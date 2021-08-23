Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Commentary: Mistakes the US made in Vietnam were repeated in Afghanistan. We must break the cycle

By David A. Super
heraldcourier.com
 4 days ago

The rapid collapse of the Afghan government has lessons to teach us, if we will listen. Many of these are lessons we could have learned from the Vietnam War, but we did not. In both Vietnam and Afghanistan, the enemy was very real. The Viet Minh began as a nationalist response to the abuses of French colonial rule but upon taking power in the north showed themselves fully committed to the totalitarian ideology that killed and imprisoned tens of millions of people. Their close allies, the Khmer Rouge, perpetrated one of the most staggering genocides since World War II. Their ascendancy sent untold numbers to brutal “reeducation camps,” where many died.

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Iran#French#The Khmer Rouge#Soviet#Islamic#Al Qaida#Vietnamese#Sunni Muslim#Shiite Muslim#Egyptian#Islamists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Egypt
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Afghanistan explosions: World leaders react

Two explosions outside the Kabul airport Thursday killed at least 12 U.S. service members and injured "dozens" of others as the U.S. attempts to continue its evacuations out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. World leaders have adjusted planned operations in the face of the attacks, which terrorist group ISIS-K is suspected to...
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Group of 23 California school students stranded in Afghanistan

Six California families, including 23 young students, are stranded in Afghanistan, unable to fly out of the Kabul airport as the US nears its 31 August final deadline for leaving the country.The group of students and their parents are from the city of El Cajon, near San Diego, and had been in the country on vacation, visiting family on special visas.“They’re still in Afghanistan trying to find their way to the airport or on an airplane,” Michael Serban, director of Family & Community Engagement for the Cajon Valley Union School District, which is home to a number of migrant...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Blinken confronted over ‘betrayed’ US embassy workers ditched in Afghanistan: “The message is we will not be loyal”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was challenged by a reporter over the US-employed Afghan staff who feel “completely betrayed” at being left stranded in the country.Andrea Mitchell of NBC News said that many local staff employed by the US Embassy in Kabul have been prevented from reaching the city’s international airport because of Taliban checkpoints.“We evacuated our embassy and there have been cables back that I know you must be familiar with, or your teams are, of people who feel completely betrayed,” she said“And these are thousands of people that we rely on in embassies around the world. The...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Trudeau says Canada to keep military in Afghanistan

Ottawa [Canada], August 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that Canada is to keep its military personnel in Afghanistan despite US President Joe Biden's commitment for the August 31 American military deadline in the country. "Our commitment to Afghanistan doesn't end when this current phase, this...
Congress & CourtsNPR

Pelosi Condemns 2 Lawmakers For Taking A 'Secret' Trip To Afghanistan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., criticized two military veteran congressmen for making a "secret" trip to Kabul, the Afghan capital forcefully overtaken by the Taliban last week, characterizing the choice to enter the region as "deadly serious." In a press conference Wednesday morning, Pelosi railed against Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.,...
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
Middle EastShropshire Star

Afghanistan: Who are Isis-K?

– Who are Isis-K? Founded in 2015, Isis-K is the branch of the so-called Islamic State in the Khorasan region, which historically covers parts of Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan. It was formed initially by militants from Pakistan along with disaffected Taliban members and operates mainly in the north and east...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Vice

Afghanistan Isn’t the End of America’s Forever Wars

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The U.S. is finally leaving Afghanistan. That hardly means America’s done with “forever wars.”. President Joe Biden has defended his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan in part by promising to focus on fighting terrorists in places like Somalia, Syria and other hotspots across Asia and Africa—and, if the need arises, even in Afghanistan.
WorldDaily Beast

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy