Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mooresville, NC

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $765,000

mooresvilletribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer model home with beautiful open floor plan - hardwoods, soaring ceilings and spacious rooms abound! This home has a fantastic layout and a private, level backyard with seasonal water views. The kitchen is truly the heart of this home, with easy access to the extra large living and dining room, perfect for entertaining. The 2 story sun filled great room is anchored around a fireplace wall with built-ins. The super sized primary bedroom and bath with custom tile work is conveniently located on the main floor as well as another bedroom and bath, which would make a terrific guest suite or work from home study or "Zoom" room! Upstairs several more spacious bedrooms surround an open loft. Don't forget the absolutely fabulous bonus room - billiards, play space, movie room with surround - it would all fit! Central vac and music/intercom system too. The upstairs rear balcony is the perfect spot to enjoy the seasonal water views over the lake. Enjoy walks along the lake. Private, yet convenient to everything!

mooresvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Real Estate
Mooresville, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ins#Loft#Absolutely Fabulous#Billiards#Bedroom Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $429,900

Sellers will give credit for painting and carpeting-Make them an offer today on this lovely 3 level Colonial over 2500 plus sq. footage home. Gorgeous landscaping surrounds the front lawn along with the stampede driveway and walkway. As you enter the foyer with hardwood floors, you will find the living room and dining room along with a half bath for your guests. The kitchen offers a brand new gas range and dishwasher as well as a newer GE microwave and energy star refrigerator, Check out the glide-out kitchen drawers plus there is an osmosis water filter system, a large pantry, and an eat-in table space with a bay window overlooking the private backyard. The exit into the garage is from the kitchen which is great when carrying in groceries. From the kitchen overlooking the family room, enter outside to the screened-in porch and enjoy a cup of coffee or a glass of wine! There is a shed for storing lawnmowers, garden tools, etc. Private view surrounded by a 6 ft fence. The lower level was built with Owens Corning Walls. There is the unvented natural gas fireplace. Lots of space for recreation, game room, home school, or simply office space. The spacious utility room has a dryer & washer hookup, replaced Trane's gas furnace and central air unit and a newer gas hot water heater (2019), a whole-house filter system (2020), a whole-house air cleaner, and lots of storage space. Note the roof and windows and siding and gutters have all been replaced along with the added 2 car garage. You do not want to miss the opportunity of owning this lovely home.
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Welcome to your home for life

Las Vegas is home to many luxurious areas, ones that offer the highest-quality homes, amenities and amazing views of the valley and its surroundings. One of the best is The Ridges in Summerlin, a guard-gated, master-planned community in close proximity to Red Rock Canyon. And a home has recently become available at the Promontory at The Ridges, one that offers some truly unique features.
South Riding, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

43468 Hopestone Terrace

Beautifully updated South Riding Town home! Freshly painted through out with hardwood floors on the main level, large kitchen with tons of granite counter spaces and 42" cabinets. The main level includes a large spacious dining room, breakfast room and large family room with access to rear deck. The lower level offers a huge recreation room with walk out to rear patio and fenced yard. The upper level includes 2 large guest bedrooms, full bath and large primary bedroom with walk in closet and large primary bath with double sinks! Photos coming this weekend.
Interior Designmy100yearoldhome.com

How to Remodel a Bedroom

Over the past few years, I have remodeled a lot of bedrooms. I am planning the remodel of a lot of bedrooms in our beach house and I thought it would be helpful to share tips on how to remodel a bedroom. I am preparing to remodel four bedrooms in...
Holmes County, OHFarm and Dairy

Ranch home, 2 car attached garage, and misc.

Location: 5633 Twp. Rd. 401, Millersburg, Ohio, 44654. Directions: From Berlin take SR 39, east 2½ miles, to TR 401 (at Chestnut Ridge) north 1¼ miles to property. From Bunker Hill take CR 168 (Weaver Ridge), east 1½ miles to TR 401 south ½ mile to location. GPS Coordinates are...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

How To Choose The Fitting Bedroom Sofa

Sofa place is not just in the living room, you know? A bedroom is also a great place for a little sofa. The bedroom sofa is a great option for multifunctional furniture and can be used for many other things than just an extra seat. And then how about taking this comfortable and cozy idea to your bedroom too? Follow the post to see all the tips and inspirations we brought.
California StateApartment Therapy

This Tiny Red Cabin for Sale in California Has Hiking Trails Across the Street

Address: 328 N Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, California. Nestled in a pocket of the Santa Monica Mountains, this 1940s cabin for sale is perfectly positioned to be an outdoorsy getaway for a couple of nature enthusiasts. The tiny 432-square-foot abode sits among a grove of oak trees, boasts access to stunning hiking trails in the state park across the street, and is only a 15-minute drive to the beaches of Malibu.
Home & Gardencountryliving.com

21 of the best small bedroom chairs for a country-inspired home

Multifunctional rooms are a gift in any household, especially if space is of a premium. And whilst our bedrooms should be used first and foremost as a sanctuary to escape the day to day, they are increasingly becoming a place to work, to read, and to unwind with Netflix of an evening.
Home & Gardenarchitecturaldigest.com

The Property Brothers Share 5 Ways to Refresh a Bedroom Space

You’ve seen the Emmy-nominated Property Brothers, a.k.a. Drew and Jonathan Scott, transform homes and share real estate expertise on their many shows (including Brother vs. Brother, Celebrity IOU, and Buying and Selling, just to name a few). Now, they’ve upped the ante with a new series of live online video...
Interior Designvelillum.com

The Apartment Furniture Guide: How to Furnish Small Apartments

Apartment living can be frugal and in many areas of the country, necessary. If you call an apartment home, you are joining the 1 in 8 Americans that also do. Some people live in apartments to be near work or campus, others because the area where they live has a poor housing market. Apartments are more flexible than owning a house, plus maintenance and other amenities are often included.
Home & Gardenstudio-mcgee.com

Mountainside Retreat: The Dining Room

The dining room sits against the best views in the home. Created in collaboration with Lloyd Architects and Jackson and Leroy, this space was designed to entertain a large family and guests comfortably. Complete with streamlined details, relaxed silhouettes, and plenty of flexible seating, the materials draw your eye in...
Mooresville, NCmooresvilletribune.com

Community notes

The South Iredell Senior Center is offering free chair strength and balance classes from 11-11:45 a.m. or noon to 12:45 p.m. at the center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. This low intensity chair class is designed to increase strength, flexibility and improve balance. An RSVP is required by calling 704-662-3337.
Mooresville, NCmooresvilletribune.com

Eye of the Tribune

An indoor yard sale has been scheduled for Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. All proceeds from the sale will help to fund programs at the center. There will be lots of seasonal items, housewares, craft supplies and more. Items will not be priced. It will be by donations only, and payment is by cash or check only.
Home & Gardentimebusinessnews.com

Mirrored bifold sliding glass doors for home

These new mirror glass sliding doors are much better than the old designs that were hung from a top track and run on cheap rollers. These doors are tasteful and offer an option that is cheaper than that price for a contractor to come and build a wall to share two rooms.
Interior DesignBoston Magazine

This Chestnut Hill Kitchen was Once a Living Room

Overseen by architect Sam Kachmar, the renovation made use of the historical home's 10-foot-tall windows. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. It’s likely the original owners of this early-1900s estate in Chestnut Hill rarely stepped foot in the kitchen....
Iredell County, NCmooresvilletribune.com

Iredell County real estate transactions: Aug. 5-10

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 5-10. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From WRP Land Co., LLC to Mooresville BTR I, LLC, two tracts, approximately 0.503 acre and approximately 22 acres, Charlotte Highway, Mooresville,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy