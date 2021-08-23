Cancel
Obituaries

Funeral services

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 4 days ago

Jolene M. Bastian, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, United Methodist Church, Hanover. Louis A. Fischer III, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, St. Raphael Cathedral, Dubuque....

