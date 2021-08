Otome Game news (August 23): Tsuitou no Virche -ErroR:salvation- / Spade no Kuni no Alice ~Wonderful White World~

(CNN) — Maki Kaji knew better than most that the simple joys are sometimes the most fulfilling, even if they come in the form of numbers and squares. Kaji was a man who loved watching and betting on horse races, spending time with his wife and publishing a magazine that featured puzzles for curious readers. A good puzzle, he believed, could be solved and enjoyed by enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. They weren't meant to make you think as much as they were meant to take you away from your world for a while.